Breaking News
Steuben County confirms four additional cases of COVID-19, total at 64

New York Blood Center launches convalescent plasma donation program

Coronavirus

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Dr. Zhou Min, a recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city’s blood center in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies that may help reduce the viral load in patients that are fighting the disease. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — While COVID-19 has no proven treatment, the New York Blood Center says that blood plasma from recovered patients contains antibodies that could help against the virus.

The convalescent plasma treatments would ideally be used for severe cases, administering a transfusion of the healed donor’s plasma—convalescent plasma—whose antibodies could help clear the virus faster.

“We’re proud to partner with leading medical institutions from New York and beyond in developing this potential treatment. If this treatment proves to be effective, we are prepared to quickly scale our process and activate our network to serve hospitals nationwide.”

Dr. Beth H. Shaz, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at NYBC

If you had a positive test and your symptoms have been gone for more than two weeks, you can take part in this potentially life-saving new way to address the coronavirus.

Get involved at the NYBC’s website.

NYBC will collect donations, process plasma for infusion, and maintain a plasma bank for hospitals to use for serious or immediately life-threatening infections.

The NYBC is the first to collect plasma donations from those who have been cleared, following the Food and Drug Administration’s decision in late March to approve the treatment on a case-by-case basis.

Donors who qualify for the convalescent plasma donation program will be referred to NYBC by local hospitals. The FDA will then approve patients for treatment one-by-one.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now