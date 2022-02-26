New York COVID update, below 2% daily rate, Feb. 26

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Saturday, February 26, COVID-19 infections 7-day average is 1.88%, with a daily positivity rate below 2%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Saturday is 2,213.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 33 COVID deaths reported since Friday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,664.

In addition, Health Officials said the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Friday is at 1,999. COVID-19 related hospitalizations are under 2,000 for the first time since November 14, officials said.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,057, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.

As of Thursday, the state’s progress on combating COVID-19 stands:

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,784,457

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 9,631

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 85,404

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Thursday, February 24, 2022 Friday, February 25, 2022 Capital Region 17.59 16.08 14.89 Central New York 23.75 22.53 21.37 Finger Lakes 12.18 10.75 9.77 Long Island 10.07 9.27 8.89 Mid-Hudson 12.19 10.46 9.47 Mohawk Valley 21.17 18.90 17.93 New York City 12.21 9.88 9.55 North Country 27.45 25.64 23.73 Southern Tier 24.06 21.26 20.96 Western New York 14.47 12.79 12.06 Statewide 13.74 11.90 11.28

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Thursday, February 24, 2022 Friday, February 25, 2022 Capital Region 3.47% 3.35% 3.27% Central New York 5.02% 5.11% 5.14% Finger Lakes 3.16% 3.05% 3.07% Long Island 2.00% 1.93% 1.93% Mid-Hudson 1.93% 1.79% 1.73% Mohawk Valley 4.06% 3.65% 3.47% New York City 1.34% 1.17% 1.23% North Country 5.51% 5.46% 5.50% Southern Tier 3.13% 2.99% 3.03% Western New York 3.71% 3.44% 3.46% Statewide 2.00% 1.86% 1.89%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Thursday, February 24, 2022 Friday, February 25, 2022 Bronx 1.44% 1.15% 1.20% Kings 1.09% 0.97% 1.00% New York 1.57% 1.23% 1.32% Queens 1.38% 1.37% 1.44% Richmond 1.57% 1.56% 1.62%

As of Friday, February 25, 2,213 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,899,596. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 57,886 38 Allegany 8,786 9 Broome 44,291 47 Cattaraugus 15,142 13 Cayuga 15,594 13 Chautauqua 23,297 16 Chemung 20,915 19 Chenango 9,127 12 Clinton 16,242 19 Columbia 9,866 12 Cortland 10,278 13 Delaware 7,541 6 Dutchess 63,148 38 Erie 205,584 84 Essex 5,443 10 Franklin 9,030 22 Fulton 12,249 12 Genesee 13,516 4 Greene 8,426 11 Hamilton 830 1 Herkimer 13,511 14 Jefferson 19,576 18 Lewis 6,081 3 Livingston 11,459 5 Madison 12,683 12 Monroe 149,161 60 Montgomery 11,651 7 Nassau 398,082 119 Niagara 47,154 26 NYC 2,270,783 771 Oneida 52,084 44 Onondaga 106,883 90 Ontario 19,433 10 Orange 105,285 38 Orleans 8,521 7 Oswego 24,942 34 Otsego 9,633 18 Putnam 23,289 8 Rensselaer 30,789 64 Rockland 91,135 24 Saratoga 45,028 46 Schenectady 32,300 25 Schoharie 4,894 5 Schuyler 3,374 2 Seneca 5,739 5 St. Lawrence 20,419 25 Steuben 19,468 27 Suffolk 422,402 114 Sullivan 18,167 9 Tioga 10,476 10 Tompkins 17,361 38 Ulster 30,780 30 Warren 13,244 10 Washington 11,824 11 Wayne 16,865 16 Westchester 246,426 67 Wyoming 8,216 1 Yates 3,287 1

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 132 74 56.10% 58 43.90% Central New York 79 45 57.00% 34 43.00% Finger Lakes 276 116 42.00% 160 58.00% Long Island 321 141 43.90% 180 56.10% Mid-Hudson 162 66 40.70% 96 59.30% Mohawk Valley 48 36 75.00% 12 25.00% New York City 706 288 40.80% 418 59.20% North Country 51 19 37.30% 32 62.70% Southern Tier 78 46 59.00% 32 41.00% Western New York 146 88 60.30% 58 39.70% Statewide 1,999 919 46.00% 1,080 54.00%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Friday, February 25, 33 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,664. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: