NEW YORK (NEWS10) – As of Friday, May 13, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 7.09%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 11, 486 statewide.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths reported. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 2,340, an increase of nine. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 55,715.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirms daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 70,111, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statewide.

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,615,559
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 27,196
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 147,086
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.5%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.9%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.1%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.1%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Tuesday, May 10, 2022Wednesday, May 11, 2022Thursday, May 12, 2022
Capital Region  55.3955.2155.63
Central New York  40.8038.2136.84
Finger Lakes  42.6042.8343.33
Long Island  56.2658.6959.53
Mid-Hudson  47.2748.7051.22
Mohawk Valley  50.2548.6947.13
New York City  44.9949.2644.34
North Country  39.0440.0640.41
Southern Tier  53.8453.8051.97
Western New York  61.9963.8664.13
Statewide  48.6651.0349.26

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:   

RegionTuesday, May 10, 2022Wednesday, May 11, 2022Thursday, May 12, 2022
Capital Region12.39%12.29%12.26%
Central New York9.86%9.13%9.03%
Finger Lakes13.34%13.38%13.57%
Long Island10.42%10.50%10.54%
Mid-Hudson7.33%7.79%7.87%
Mohawk Valley10.08%9.38%9.25%
New York City4.80%4.92%4.58%
North Country9.30%8.97%9.37%
Southern Tier9.95%9.82%9.77%
Western New York18.33%18.67%18.46%
Statewide7.18%7.19%7.09%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:   

Borough in NYCTuesday, May 10, 2022Wednesday, May 11, 2022Thursday, May 12, 2022
Bronx3.75%3.77%3.61%
Kings3.86%4.17%3.87%
New York6.56%6.40%5.74%
Queens5.16%5.13%4.95%
Richmond5.35%5.91%5.66%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

As of Thursday, May 12, 11,486 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,263,205. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany63,641180
Allegany9,28914
Broome49,052105
Cattaraugus16,16249
Cayuga17,39217
Chautauqua24,64185
Chemung22,64138
Chenango9,88022
Clinton18,08349
Columbia10,79321
Cortland11,38621
Delaware8,27716
Dutchess67,114152
Erie227,761702
Essex6,13317
Franklin10,08526
Fulton13,45022
Genesee14,43439
Greene9,07015
Hamilton9201
Herkimer14,85023
Jefferson21,48361
Lewis6,42912
Livingston12,35026
Madison14,34526
Monroe163,860397
Montgomery12,49524
Nassau426,4361,050
Niagara51,213144
NYC2,411,3914,369
Oneida58,481121
Onondaga121,938211
Ontario21,63953
Orange111,438225
Orleans9,14125
Oswego28,87549
Otsego10,69427
Putnam24,95479
Rensselaer33,94393
Rockland96,329187
Saratoga50,082192
Schenectady35,463146
Schoharie5,34711
Schuyler3,7306
Seneca6,4009
St. Lawrence22,49339
Steuben21,27761
Suffolk445,774975
Sullivan19,25841
Tioga11,74324
Tompkins21,21470
Ulster33,960104
Warren14,80162
Washington12,91641
Wayne18,53128
Westchester265,305857
Wyoming8,70816
Yates3,71511

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region19411559.3%7940.7%
Central New York1076157.0%4643.0%
Finger Lakes35212936.6%22363.4%
Long Island36418550.8%17949.2%
Mid-Hudson22011753.2%10346.8%
Mohawk Valley462656.5%2043.5%
New York City67029343.7%37756.3%
North Country502754.0%2346.0%
Southern Tier1205142.5%6957.5%
Western New York21711050.7%10749.3%
Statewide2,3401,11447.6%1,22652.4%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit this website: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). 

As of Thursday, May 12, 25 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,715. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Bronx1
Chenango1
Columbia1
Erie3
Greene1
Kings4
Monroe1
Nassau1
Niagara1
Oneida1
Orange1
Orleans1
Queens1
Rensselaer2
Suffolk2
Tioga1
Ulster1