ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, May 20, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 8.66%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 10, 458 statewide.
Health Officials said, statewide there have been 23 COVID-19-related deaths reported. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 2,638, a decrease of 20. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 55,877.
HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirms daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 71,321, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statewide.
Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Total vaccine doses administered – 38,761,757
- Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 25,698
- Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 146,198
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.2%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Tuesday, May 17, 2022
|Wednesday, May 18, 2022
|Thursday, May 19, 2022
|Capital Region
|56.62
|56.58
|55.54
|Central New York
|31.50
|30.47
|28.44
|Finger Lakes
|39.81
|37.07
|35.21
|Long Island
|63.02
|61.90
|62.74
|Mid-Hudson
|52.73
|52.23
|50.49
|Mohawk Valley
|39.62
|39.45
|38.94
|New York City
|48.72
|46.57
|46.35
|North Country
|37.54
|36.48
|34.98
|Southern Tier
|48.05
|46.85
|45.49
|Western New York
|58.22
|54.64
|51.37
|Statewide
|50.67
|48.99
|48.24
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:
|Region
|Tuesday, May 17, 2022
|Wednesday, May 18, 2022
|Thursday, May 19, 2022
|Capital Region
|12.39%
|12.58%
|12.86%
|Central New York
|8.84%
|8.51%
|7.92%
|Finger Lakes
|12.80%
|12.37%
|12.11%
|Long Island
|10.73%
|10.64%
|11.15%
|Mid-Hudson
|9.57%
|9.61%
|9.91%
|Mohawk Valley
|9.38%
|9.82%
|10.18%
|New York City
|5.19%
|5.35%
|6.50%
|North Country
|9.13%
|9.12%
|9.08%
|Southern Tier
|10.32%
|10.37%
|10.07%
|Western New York
|17.65%
|17.31%
|16.87%
|Statewide
|7.57%
|7.74%
|8.66%
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:
|Borough in NYC
|Tuesday, May 17, 2022
|Wednesday, May 18, 2022
|Thursday, May 19, 2022
|Bronx
|3.73%
|3.97%
|4.30%
|Kings
|5.07%
|5.33%
|6.85%
|New York
|6.02%
|6.12%
|6.83%
|Queens
|5.15%
|5.26%
|6.84%
|Richmond
|6.71%
|6.51%
|7.74%
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
As of Thursday, May 19, 10,458 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,329,191. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|64,794
|192
|Allegany
|9,399
|20
|Broome
|49,756
|94
|Cattaraugus
|16,377
|32
|Cayuga
|17,540
|25
|Chautauqua
|25,042
|63
|Chemung
|22,875
|26
|Chenango
|9,998
|19
|Clinton
|18,350
|33
|Columbia
|11,042
|30
|Cortland
|11,464
|15
|Delaware
|8,413
|13
|Dutchess
|68,141
|193
|Erie
|231,233
|474
|Essex
|6,227
|11
|Franklin
|10,187
|22
|Fulton
|13,617
|32
|Genesee
|14,596
|17
|Greene
|9,240
|14
|Hamilton
|926
|2
|Herkimer
|14,974
|16
|Jefferson
|21,788
|42
|Lewis
|6,496
|16
|Livingston
|12,483
|18
|Madison
|14,473
|18
|Monroe
|165,839
|304
|Montgomery
|12,661
|36
|Nassau
|432,920
|1,153
|Niagara
|51,982
|89
|NYC
|2,438,642
|4,241
|Oneida
|59,065
|91
|Onondaga
|122,895
|130
|Ontario
|21,869
|38
|Orange
|112,784
|221
|Orleans
|9,229
|8
|Oswego
|29,108
|26
|Otsego
|10,885
|22
|Putnam
|25,299
|44
|Rensselaer
|34,483
|95
|Rockland
|97,345
|157
|Saratoga
|50,954
|140
|Schenectady
|36,162
|119
|Schoharie
|5,438
|14
|Schuyler
|3,778
|4
|Seneca
|6,461
|8
|St. Lawrence
|22,678
|35
|Steuben
|21,535
|44
|Suffolk
|451,760
|1,039
|Sullivan
|19,559
|56
|Tioga
|11,869
|14
|Tompkins
|21,606
|68
|Ulster
|34,457
|65
|Warren
|15,122
|56
|Washington
|13,130
|25
|Wayne
|18,700
|33
|Westchester
|268,979
|625
|Wyoming
|8,803
|14
|Yates
|3,763
|7
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|211
|129
|61.1%
|82
|38.9%
|Central New York
|104
|58
|55.8%
|46
|44.2%
|Finger Lakes
|378
|139
|36.8%
|239
|63.2%
|Long Island
|460
|220
|47.8%
|240
|52.2%
|Mid-Hudson
|241
|123
|51.0%
|118
|49.0%
|Mohawk Valley
|61
|35
|57.4%
|26
|42.6%
|New York City
|781
|315
|40.3%
|466
|59.7%
|North Country
|57
|33
|57.9%
|24
|42.1%
|Southern Tier
|115
|41
|35.7%
|74
|64.3%
|Western New York
|230
|105
|45.7%
|125
|54.3%
|Statewide
|2,638
|1,198
|45.4%
|1,440
|54.6%
The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit this website: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).
As of Thursday, May 19, 23 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,877. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Broome
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|3
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Oneida
|2
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|3
|Rockland
|1
|Schuyler
|1
|Suffolk
|3
|Washington
|1
|Wyoming
|1