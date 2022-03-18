NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Friday, March 18, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 1.76%, with a daily positivity rate below 2%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 2,089 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Thursday is 978, a decrease of 31. Health Officials reported hospitalizations have fallen below 1,000 for the first time since August 4.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 16 COVID-19 deaths reported since Thursday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 55,024.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirms daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,958, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,285,153

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,891

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 87,671

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Thursday, March 17, 2022 Capital Region 8.97 9.56 9.05 Central New York 22.00 26.21 24.91 Finger Lakes 6.99 7.77 7.24 Long Island 7.17 6.89 7.20 Mid-Hudson 8.03 8.50 8.56 Mohawk Valley 11.60 13.07 12.63 New York City 10.18 10.15 10.38 North Country 15.48 16.57 16.26 Southern Tier 12.75 13.25 11.96 Western New York 6.82 7.10 7.23 Statewide 9.69 10.03 10.02

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Thursday, March 17, 2022 Capital Region 2.27% 2.36% 2.47% Central New York 5.21% 5.69% 5.65% Finger Lakes 2.09% 2.20% 2.19% Long Island 1.69% 1.67% 1.78% Mid-Hudson 1.64% 1.80% 1.94% Mohawk Valley 2.70% 2.75% 3.02% New York City 1.28% 1.28% 1.33% North Country 3.34% 3.49% 3.54% Southern Tier 2.32% 2.32% 2.23% Western New York 1.79% 1.82% 1.85% Statewide 1.65% 1.71% 1.76%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Thursday, March 17, 2022 Bronx 0.70% 0.71% 0.76% Kings 1.34% 1.35% 1.37% New York 1.73% 1.72% 1.81% Queens 1.05% 1.08% 1.14% Richmond 1.18% 1.07% 1.09%

As of Thursday, March 17, 2,089 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,935,921. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,415 34 Allegany 8,869 3 Broome 44,737 21 Cattaraugus 15,328 8 Cayuga 15,854 24 Chautauqua 23,443 9 Chemung 21,141 9 Chenango 9,210 3 Clinton 16,531 20 Columbia 9,964 5 Cortland 10,396 7 Delaware 7,616 2 Dutchess 63,530 31 Erie 206,954 95 Essex 5,548 13 Franklin 9,300 16 Fulton 12,443 11 Genesee 13,584 6 Greene 8,506 5 Hamilton 852 – Herkimer 13,635 14 Jefferson 19,818 11 Lewis 6,118 – Livingston 11,545 8 Madison 12,856 11 Monroe 150,122 63 Montgomery 11,763 6 Nassau 400,265 158 Niagara 47,491 18 NYC 2,285,531 802 Oneida 52,605 37 Onondaga 109,206 118 Ontario 19,671 9 Orange 105,870 40 Orleans 8,551 1 Oswego 25,409 29 Otsego 9,756 8 Putnam 23,416 3 Rensselaer 31,079 7 Rockland 91,629 29 Saratoga 45,609 29 Schenectady 32,587 23 Schoharie 4,951 6 Schuyler 3,407 2 Seneca 5,830 6 St. Lawrence 20,855 20 Steuben 19,718 19 Suffolk 424,214 105 Sullivan 18,276 4 Tioga 10,596 6 Tompkins 17,883 30 Ulster 31,114 16 Warren 13,413 6 Washington 11,961 12 Wayne 17,039 7 Westchester 248,324 101 Wyoming 8,251 3 Yates 3,336 –

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 54 36 66.7% 18 33.3% Central New York 55 32 58.2% 23 41.8% Finger Lakes 143 50 35.0% 93 65.0% Long Island 150 61 40.7% 89 59.3% Mid-Hudson 82 27 32.9% 55 67.1% Mohawk Valley 26 12 46.2% 14 53.8% New York City 322 122 37.9% 200 62.1% North Country 37 12 32.4% 25 67.6% Southern Tier 41 16 39.0% 25 61.0% Western New York 68 36 52.9% 32 47.1% Statewide 978 404 41.3% 574 58.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Thursday, March 17, 16 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,024. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: