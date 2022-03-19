NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Saturday, March 19, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 1.85%, with a daily positivity rate below 2%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Saturday is 2,642 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 925, a decrease of 53. Health Officials reported hospitalizations have fallen below 1,000 for the first time since August 3.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 5 COVID-19 deaths reported since Friday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 55,029

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirms daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,958, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,300,871

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 15,718

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 89,423

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Thursday, March 17, 2022 Friday, March 18, 2022 Capital Region 9.56 9.05 8.95 Central New York 26.21 24.91 27.95 Finger Lakes 7.77 7.24 7.49 Long Island 6.89 7.20 7.85 Mid-Hudson 8.50 8.56 9.95 Mohawk Valley 13.07 12.63 11.75 New York City 10.15 10.38 10.80 North Country 16.57 16.26 17.49 Southern Tier 13.25 11.96 12.32 Western New York 7.10 7.23 7.66 Statewide 10.03 10.02 10.64

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Thursday, March 17, 2022 Friday, March 18, 2022 Capital Region 2.36% 2.47% 2.52% Central New York 5.69% 5.65% 6.08% Finger Lakes 2.20% 2.19% 2.25% Long Island 1.67% 1.78% 1.88% Mid-Hudson 1.80% 1.94% 2.18% Mohawk Valley 2.75% 3.02% 2.92% New York City 1.28% 1.33% 1.39% North Country 3.49% 3.54% 3.72% Southern Tier 2.32% 2.23% 2.41% Western New York 1.82% 1.85% 1.85% Statewide 1.71% 1.76% 1.85%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Thursday, March 17, 2022 Friday, March 18, 2022 Bronx 0.71% 0.76% 0.81% Kings 1.35% 1.37% 1.41% New York 1.72% 1.81% 1.95% Queens 1.08% 1.14% 1.14% Richmond 1.07% 1.09% 1.12%

As of Friday. March 18, 2,642 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,938,563. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,442 27 Allegany 8,876 7 Broome 44,758 21 Cattaraugus 15,335 7 Cayuga 15,871 17 Chautauqua 23,451 8 Chemung 21,145 4 Chenango 9,219 9 Clinton 16,546 15 Columbia 9,969 5 Cortland 10,412 16 Delaware 7,620 4 Dutchess 63,558 28 Erie 207,048 94 Essex 5,557 9 Franklin 9,332 32 Fulton 12,449 6 Genesee 13,588 4 Greene 8,512 6 Hamilton 854 2 Herkimer 13,643 8 Jefferson 19,838 20 Lewis 6,120 2 Livingston 11,552 7 Madison 12,867 11 Monroe 150,174 52 Montgomery 11,767 4 Nassau 400,447 182 Niagara 47,506 15 NYC 2,286,572 1,041 Oneida 52,628 23 Onondaga 109,421 215 Ontario 19,683 12 Orange 105,889 19 Orleans 8,553 2 Oswego 25,437 28 Otsego 9,760 4 Putnam 23,434 18 Rensselaer 31,093 14 Rockland 91,671 42 Saratoga 45,629 20 Schenectady 32,607 20 Schoharie 4,952 1 Schuyler 3,410 3 Seneca 5,834 4 St. Lawrence 20,877 22 Steuben 19,726 8 Suffolk 424,357 143 Sullivan 18,283 7 Tioga 10,602 6 Tompkins 17,923 40 Ulster 31,142 28 Warren 13,418 5 Washington 11,968 7 Wayne 17,046 7 Westchester 248,604 280 Wyoming 8,252 1 Yates 3,336 0

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:



COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 62 40 64.5% 22 35.5% Central New York 47 25 53.2% 22 46.8% Finger Lakes 145 51 35.2% 94 64.8% Long Island 144 58 40.3% 86 59.7% Mid-Hudson 69 26 37.7% 43 62.3% Mohawk Valley 25 13 52.0% 12 48.0% New York City 288 96 33.3% 192 66.7% North Country 38 12 31.6% 26 68.4% Southern Tier 38 18 47.4% 20 52.6% Western New York 69 35 50.7% 34 49.3% Statewide 925 374 40.4% 551 59.6%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Friday, March 17, 5 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,029. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: