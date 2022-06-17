ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, June 17, the COVID-19 daily average is 5.48%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 5,176 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 1,842, a decrease of 42. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 13 deaths reported since Thursday.

According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,375. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 71,670, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 39,187,184
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 16,212  
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 103,990
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.3%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.6% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.9%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:    

REGION    Tuesday, June 14, 2022Wednesday, June 15, 2022Thursday, June 16, 2022
Capital Region  16.3515.4514.66
Central New York  10.3210.2110.08
Finger Lakes  10.179.959.58
Long Island  31.1630.8230.62
Mid-Hudson  25.2625.6125.13
Mohawk Valley  11.7511.6611.27
New York City  33.5333.1732.96
North Country  14.6313.6712.58
Southern Tier  12.1211.7610.61
Western New York  11.0910.229.68
Statewide  25.6625.3424.98

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:        

RegionTuesday, June 14, 2022Wednesday, June 15, 2022Thursday, June 16, 2022
Capital Region6.87%6.79%6.62%
Central New York3.99%3.95%3.97%
Finger Lakes5.01%4.77%4.88%
Long Island7.42%7.51%7.54%
Mid-Hudson5.29%6.00%5.99%
Mohawk Valley4.37%4.74%4.70%
New York City5.03%5.07%5.10%
North Country5.24%5.23%5.09%
Southern Tier4.12%3.96%3.68%
Western New York6.54%6.12%5.98%
Statewide5.38%5.47%5.48%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.    

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:        

Borough in NYCTuesday, June 14, 2022Wednesday, June 15, 2022Thursday, June 16, 2022
Bronx3.85%3.81%3.89%
Kings4.58%4.89%4.88%
New York5.39%5.38%5.43%
Queens5.82%5.63%5.70%
Richmond6.02%5.67%5.65%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.    

As of Thursday, June 16, 5,176 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,502,291. A geographic breakdown is as follows:     

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany 66,93853
Allegany 9,5635
Broome 50,78420
Cattaraugus 16,7624
Cayuga 17,7507
Chautauqua 25,7187
Chemung 23,3103
Chenango 10,2272
Clinton 18,99717
Columbia 11,41512
Cortland 11,6332
Delaware 8,6881
Dutchess 70,39161
Erie 236,27985
Essex 6,4695
Franklin 10,4226
Fulton 13,98510
Genesee 14,8264
Greene 9,44812
Hamilton 9431
Herkimer 15,2750
Jefferson 22,3358
Lewis 6,5791
Livingston 12,6932
Madison 14,6944
Monroe 169,14281
Montgomery 12,9856
Nassau 449,276525
Niagara 53,02419
NYC 2,528,3012,925
Oneida 60,18626
Onondaga 124,69864
Ontario 22,32312
Orange 115,98280
Orleans 9,3900
Oswego 29,53918
Otsego 11,2443
Putnam 26,18426
Rensselaer 35,70918
Rockland 100,01078
Saratoga 52,55335
Schenectady 37,40315
Schoharie 5,5474
Schuyler 3,8581
Seneca 6,5705
St. Lawrence 23,08414
Steuben 22,0229
Suffolk 466,940480
Sullivan 20,21412
Tioga 12,1192
Tompkins 22,40914
Ulster 35,60434
Warren 15,66414
Washington 13,5309
Wayne 19,0145
Westchester 278,849302
Wyoming 8,9713
Yates 3,8235

Below is data from yesterday that shows how many hospitalized individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions: 

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1156253.9%5346.1%
Central New York422252.4%2047.6%
Finger Lakes2055627.3%14972.7%
Long Island34414542.2%19957.8%
Mid-Hudson2048642.2%11857.8%
Mohawk Valley251456.0%1144.0%
New York City74228738.7%45561.3%
North Country261453.8%1246.2%
Southern Tier481735.4%3164.6%
Western New York913538.5%5661.5%
Statewide1,84273840.1%1,10459.9%

As of Thursday, June 16, there were 13 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,375. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Albany1
Cattaraugus1
Kings1
Monroe1
Nassau1
New York1
Otsego1
Queens3
Richmond1
Westchester2