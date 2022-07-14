ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Thursday, July 14, the COVID-19 daily average is 9.08%, according to Health officials, the total number of positive cases is 9,253 statewide.
The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,460, an increase of 63. Health officials said, statewide, there have been 14 deaths reported.
According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,740. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 72,417 in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.
On Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new free hotline for those who test positive for COVID-19 but don’t have a health care provider. The hotline, 888-TREAT-NY, coincides with reaching an agreement to utilize the Virtual ExpressCare platform operated by NYC Health + Hospitals with the New York State Department of Health.
Thursday’s data is below:
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100,000 population is as follows:
|REGION
|Monday, July 11, 2022
|Tuesday, July 12, 2022
|Wednesday, July 13, 2022
|Capital Region
|17.18
|18.36
|20.30
|Central New York
|12.08
|13.45
|13.87
|Finger Lakes
|10.38
|11.46
|12.31
|Long Island
|44.19
|44.77
|46.44
|Mid-Hudson
|31.09
|32.19
|32.15
|Mohawk Valley
|11.48
|12.69
|12.57
|New York City
|45.71
|48.09
|49.89
|North Country
|12.75
|13.98
|15.24
|Southern Tier
|13.20
|14.60
|14.15
|Western New York
|12.42
|13.20
|14.08
|Statewide
|33.69
|35.28
|36.54
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:
|Region
|Monday, July 11, 2022
|Tuesday, July 12, 2022
|Wednesday, July 13, 2022
|Capital Region
|9.00%
|8.89%
|9.17%
|Central New York
|6.53%
|6.66%
|6.56%
|Finger Lakes
|6.49%
|6.51%
|6.78%
|Long Island
|10.85%
|10.53%
|10.49%
|Mid-Hudson
|8.38%
|8.89%
|8.86%
|Mohawk Valley
|6.68%
|6.78%
|6.88%
|New York City
|9.57%
|9.45%
|9.14%
|North Country
|7.57%
|7.54%
|8.01%
|Southern Tier
|6.47%
|6.36%
|6.70%
|Western New York
|9.77%
|9.40%
|9.87%
|Statewide
|9.27%
|9.21%
|9.08%
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:
|Borough in NYC
|Monday, July 11, 2022
|Tuesday, July 12, 2022
|Wednesday, July 13, 2022
|Bronx
|9.81%
|9.54%
|9.13%
|Kings
|8.64%
|8.63%
|8.53%
|New York
|8.82%
|8.83%
|8.22%
|Queens
|11.19%
|10.88%
|10.77%
|Richmond
|10.37%
|10.24%
|9.45%
As of Wednesday, July 13, 9,253 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,656,561. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|68,262
|92
|Allegany
|9,676
|4
|Broome
|51,329
|23
|Cattaraugus
|16,972
|9
|Cayuga
|17,939
|11
|Chautauqua
|26,027
|32
|Chemung
|23,548
|15
|Chenango
|10,340
|10
|Clinton
|19,360
|29
|Columbia
|11,704
|16
|Cortland
|11,732
|10
|Delaware
|8,834
|9
|Dutchess
|72,227
|120
|Erie
|239,399
|206
|Essex
|6,608
|13
|Franklin
|10,557
|9
|Fulton
|14,191
|11
|Genesee
|14,947
|8
|Greene
|9,603
|7
|Hamilton
|967
|3
|Herkimer
|15,433
|8
|Jefferson
|22,717
|27
|Lewis
|6,620
|11
|Livingston
|12,847
|9
|Madison
|14,834
|8
|Monroe
|171,365
|114
|Montgomery
|13,166
|11
|Nassau
|464,264
|786
|Niagara
|53,597
|32
|NYC
|2,617,475
|5,611
|Oneida
|60,849
|24
|Onondaga
|126,306
|91
|Ontario
|22,713
|23
|Orange
|118,646
|108
|Orleans
|9,471
|8
|Oswego
|29,830
|18
|Otsego
|11,474
|12
|Putnam
|26,923
|34
|Rensselaer
|36,396
|55
|Rockland
|102,397
|119
|Saratoga
|53,589
|55
|Schenectady
|38,055
|34
|Schoharie
|5,657
|7
|Schuyler
|3,905
|2
|Seneca
|6,648
|6
|St. Lawrence
|23,320
|8
|Steuben
|22,320
|17
|Suffolk
|480,009
|746
|Sullivan
|20,658
|33
|Tioga
|12,247
|5
|Tompkins
|22,915
|25
|Ulster
|36,443
|49
|Warren
|16,014
|20
|Washington
|13,690
|7
|Wayne
|19,266
|12
|Westchester
|287,373
|478
|Wyoming
|9,033
|2
|Yates
|3,874
|1
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|97
|57
|58.8%
|40
|41.2%
|Central New York
|47
|26
|55.3%
|21
|44.7%
|Finger Lakes
|182
|55
|30.2%
|127
|69.8%
|Long Island
|502
|214
|42.6%
|288
|57.4%
|Mid-Hudson
|255
|100
|39.2%
|155
|60.8%
|Mohawk Valley
|29
|14
|48.3%
|15
|51.7%
|New York City
|1,182
|483
|40.9%
|699
|59.1%
|North Country
|34
|24
|70.6%
|10
|29.4%
|Southern Tier
|48
|20
|41.7%
|28
|58.3%
|Western New York
|84
|38
|45.2%
|46
|54.8%
|Statewide
|2,460
|1,031
|41.9%
|1,429
|58.1%
As of Wednesday, July 13, there were 14 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,740. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Kings
|3
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|3
|Onondaga
|1
|Queens
|3
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Westchester
|1
|Grand Total
|14