New York governor confirms state’s 2nd case of COVID-19; person had no known travel to countries on watch list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that a second person in New York State has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cuomo says the patient is a 50-year-old man who lives in Westchester County, but works in Manhattan and did not travel to any of the countries that are on the coronavirus watch list. The man has been hospitalized, but Cuomo says he had an underlying respiratory illness.

The man lives in a home with school-aged children, and SRA Riverdale, which is the school where one of the children attended, has been closed for the day.

Right now, health officials are working to make connections with anyone the man or his family may have come in to contact with to get tested for COVID-19.

Governor Cuomo also said that two families in Buffalo are being tested for coronavirus after they returned from a trip to Italy. Those two families are in isolation while waiting for their test results.

In light of the virus spreading, the SUNY school system is contemplating on having students who are studying abroad to return home early. There is expected to be a decision about this by Tuesday afternoon.

Also during his announcement, Cuomo said he was amending the paid sick leave bill to add a specific provision about coronavirus, stating that an employer has to pay an employee who is under quarantine and hold their job until they are out of quarantine.