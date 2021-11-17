New York Health Department allows nursing home visitation after federal guidance

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Department of Health (DOH) issued a notice on Tuesday that they are adopting new guidance on nursing home visitation from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). The updated federal guidelines were released on Friday, and effective immediately in New York, it’s going into full effect.

According to the notice from DOH, the new guidance “supersedes and replaces any/all previously issued guidance and recommendations regarding nursing home visitation previously issued by the Department.” And featured in bold red letters on the guidance from both CMS and DOH:

Visitation is now allowed for all residents at all times.

Check out the DOH guidance below:

Absolut Care of Three Rivers in Steuben County says they have been open for visitation for many months and will now be following the new guidelines set forth by the DOH. Corning Center says they are also open to visitors.