New York Health Department allows nursing home visitation after federal guidance

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Image by Sabine van Erp from Pixabay )

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Department of Health (DOH) issued a notice on Tuesday that they are adopting new guidance on nursing home visitation from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). The updated federal guidelines were released on Friday, and effective immediately in New York, it’s going into full effect.

According to the notice from DOH, the new guidance “supersedes and replaces any/all previously issued guidance and recommendations regarding nursing home visitation previously issued by the Department.” And featured in bold red letters on the guidance from both CMS and DOH:

Visitation is now allowed for all residents at all times.

Check out the DOH guidance below:

Updated Visitation GuidelinesDownload

Absolut Care of Three Rivers in Steuben County says they have been open for visitation for many months and will now be following the new guidelines set forth by the DOH. Corning Center says they are also open to visitors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now