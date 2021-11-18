New York hits 80 percent of adults vaccinated against COVID-19

NEW YORK (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 80 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I’m proud that we’ve hit a new milestone of 80 percent of New Yorkers over 18 years old fully vaccinated,” Governor Hochul said. “Yet at the same time, the colder weather means more people will be congregating indoors potentially increasing the risk of transmission of COVID-19. So my message as we head into the holiday season is simple: If you feel at risk and want to protect your friends, family and loved ones, get vaccinated or get your booster – and make sure to wear a mask in indoor settings.”
 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 217,339
  • Total Positive – 7,971
  • Percent Positive – 3.67%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.58%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,140 (+38)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 347
  • Patients in ICU – 420 (+6)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 215 (-10)
  • Total Discharges – 212,297 (+282)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,132

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,751

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 28,739,448
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 111,847
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 657,214
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.8%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionMonday, November 15, 2021Tuesday, November 16, 2021Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Capital Region5.80%5.68%6.18%
Central New York5.66%6.01%6.32%
Finger Lakes8.73%8.77%8.87%
Long Island3.48%3.59%3.74%
Mid-Hudson2.70%2.75%2.75%
Mohawk Valley6.92%7.21%7.36%
New York City1.41%1.44%1.47%
North Country6.73%6.92%7.07%
Southern Tier4.68%4.72%4.88%
Western New York8.52%8.87%9.30%
Statewide3.40%3.47%3.58%

 Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCMonday, November 15, 2021Tuesday, November 16, 2021Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Bronx1.24%1.27%1.34%
Kings1.53%1.56%1.53%
New York1.12%1.13%1.15%
Queens1.54%1.58%1.67%
Richmond1.98%2.07%2.19%

 Yesterday, 7,971 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,626,429. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany33,202179
Allegany5,62252
Broome27,059126
Cattaraugus9,252121
Cayuga9,37842
Chautauqua13,90498
Chemung12,20291
Chenango5,22633
Clinton7,64058
Columbia5,40852
Cortland5,89721
Delaware4,08828
Dutchess37,10093
Erie117,550770
Essex2,80511
Franklin5,01235
Fulton7,39349
Genesee8,06365
Greene4,71726
Hamilton4974
Herkimer7,80658
Jefferson10,564103
Lewis3,99024
Livingston6,69876
Madison6,99458
Monroe92,914553
Montgomery6,80851
Nassau221,030418
Niagara26,855215
NYC1,116,5251,454
Oneida31,560228
Onondaga56,962317
Ontario10,927109
Orange60,401183
Orleans5,15446
Oswego13,357110
Otsego5,04722
Putnam12,87523
Rensselaer16,466124
Rockland54,68679
Saratoga22,854188
Schenectady18,395119
Schoharie2,5187
Schuyler1,77821
Seneca3,00930
St. Lawrence12,11285
Steuben11,652109
Suffolk248,796552
Sullivan9,13542
Tioga6,00943
Tompkins7,06343
Ulster18,32070
Warren6,61566
Washington5,92194
Wayne9,55874
Westchester146,255170
Wyoming4,92943
Yates1,87610

 Yesterday, 30 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,132. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Allegany1
Cattaraugus1
Erie3
Herkimer2
Monroe2
Nassau2
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Orange1
Oswego1
Putnam1
Queens4
Steuben1
Suffolk4
Tompkins1
Washington1
Wayne2
Wyoming1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. 

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 24,564 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,443 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region787,0322,694713,535437
Central New York606,9151,538559,039117
Finger Lakes801,9761,843737,185562
Long Island1,983,4435401,766,9541,578
Mid-Hudson1,538,2871,9731,355,7621,200
Mohawk Valley305,407474282,004243
New York City7,076,65112,2886,324,3937,188
North Country283,491580254,680136
Southern Tier409,606706373,303240
Western New York879,9501,928801,177742
Statewide14,672,75824,56413,168,03212,443

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

