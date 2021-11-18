New York hits 80 percent of adults vaccinated against COVID-19

NEW YORK (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 80 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I’m proud that we’ve hit a new milestone of 80 percent of New Yorkers over 18 years old fully vaccinated,” Governor Hochul said. “Yet at the same time, the colder weather means more people will be congregating indoors potentially increasing the risk of transmission of COVID-19. So my message as we head into the holiday season is simple: If you feel at risk and want to protect your friends, family and loved ones, get vaccinated or get your booster – and make sure to wear a mask in indoor settings.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 217,339

– 217,339 Total Positive – 7,971

– 7,971 Percent Positive – 3.67%

– 3.67% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.58%

– 3.58% Patient Hospitalization – 2,140 (+38)

– 2,140 (+38) Patients Newly Admitted – 347

– 347 Patients in ICU – 420 (+6)

– 420 (+6) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 215 (-10)

– 215 (-10) Total Discharges – 212,297 (+282)

– 212,297 (+282) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30

– 30 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,132

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,751

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 28,739,448

– 28,739,448 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 111,847

– 111,847 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 657,214

– 657,214 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.1%

– 85.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.8%

– 77.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.4%

– 89.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.0%

– 80.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.0%

– 73.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.9%

– 65.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.3%

– 76.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.8%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, November 15, 2021 Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Capital Region 5.80% 5.68% 6.18% Central New York 5.66% 6.01% 6.32% Finger Lakes 8.73% 8.77% 8.87% Long Island 3.48% 3.59% 3.74% Mid-Hudson 2.70% 2.75% 2.75% Mohawk Valley 6.92% 7.21% 7.36% New York City 1.41% 1.44% 1.47% North Country 6.73% 6.92% 7.07% Southern Tier 4.68% 4.72% 4.88% Western New York 8.52% 8.87% 9.30% Statewide 3.40% 3.47% 3.58%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, November 15, 2021 Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Bronx 1.24% 1.27% 1.34% Kings 1.53% 1.56% 1.53% New York 1.12% 1.13% 1.15% Queens 1.54% 1.58% 1.67% Richmond 1.98% 2.07% 2.19%

Yesterday, 7,971 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,626,429. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 33,202 179 Allegany 5,622 52 Broome 27,059 126 Cattaraugus 9,252 121 Cayuga 9,378 42 Chautauqua 13,904 98 Chemung 12,202 91 Chenango 5,226 33 Clinton 7,640 58 Columbia 5,408 52 Cortland 5,897 21 Delaware 4,088 28 Dutchess 37,100 93 Erie 117,550 770 Essex 2,805 11 Franklin 5,012 35 Fulton 7,393 49 Genesee 8,063 65 Greene 4,717 26 Hamilton 497 4 Herkimer 7,806 58 Jefferson 10,564 103 Lewis 3,990 24 Livingston 6,698 76 Madison 6,994 58 Monroe 92,914 553 Montgomery 6,808 51 Nassau 221,030 418 Niagara 26,855 215 NYC 1,116,525 1,454 Oneida 31,560 228 Onondaga 56,962 317 Ontario 10,927 109 Orange 60,401 183 Orleans 5,154 46 Oswego 13,357 110 Otsego 5,047 22 Putnam 12,875 23 Rensselaer 16,466 124 Rockland 54,686 79 Saratoga 22,854 188 Schenectady 18,395 119 Schoharie 2,518 7 Schuyler 1,778 21 Seneca 3,009 30 St. Lawrence 12,112 85 Steuben 11,652 109 Suffolk 248,796 552 Sullivan 9,135 42 Tioga 6,009 43 Tompkins 7,063 43 Ulster 18,320 70 Warren 6,615 66 Washington 5,921 94 Wayne 9,558 74 Westchester 146,255 170 Wyoming 4,929 43 Yates 1,876 10

Yesterday, 30 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,132. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Allegany 1 Cattaraugus 1 Erie 3 Herkimer 2 Monroe 2 Nassau 2 Oneida 1 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Putnam 1 Queens 4 Steuben 1 Suffolk 4 Tompkins 1 Washington 1 Wayne 2 Wyoming 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group.

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 24,564 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,443 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 787,032 2,694 713,535 437 Central New York 606,915 1,538 559,039 117 Finger Lakes 801,976 1,843 737,185 562 Long Island 1,983,443 540 1,766,954 1,578 Mid-Hudson 1,538,287 1,973 1,355,762 1,200 Mohawk Valley 305,407 474 282,004 243 New York City 7,076,651 12,288 6,324,393 7,188 North Country 283,491 580 254,680 136 Southern Tier 409,606 706 373,303 240 Western New York 879,950 1,928 801,177 742 Statewide 14,672,758 24,564 13,168,032 12,443

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.