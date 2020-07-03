New York reports over 900 new COVID-19 cases going into July 4 weekend

(WETM) – New York reported 914 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state-wide total to nearly 396,000 infections going into the July 4 weekend.

Friday was the first time New York reported more than 900 positive cases in a single day since June 12 (916) and only the second time the single day number of cases has surpassed 900 since June 6.

On a positive note, the state reported that hospitalizations, new patients admitted, ICU cases, and intubations all declined on Friday. and that only 1.38 percent of tests conducted were positive for the virus.

Ninety-six more people were discharged from New York hospitals, and, unfortunately, the state reported nine more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 24,885.

“New York continues to make progress combatting the scourge of COVID-19, even as we see heavily increasing infections in other states,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, hospitalizations continued to decline and we saw a low rate of positive tests, which show the state continues on the right track as we practice a slow, data-driven and incremental reopening. The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, while representing just 1.38 percent of tests, is a reminder that the virus is still here and I cannot repeat enough that our actions today – those of individuals being smart and following all precautions, and local governments enforcing the state’s guidelines – will determine which direction these numbers go. This holiday weekend please wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and stay New York smart.” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 857 (-21)

– 857 (-21) Patients Newly Admitted – 73 (-23)

– 73 (-23) Hospital Counties – 30

– 30 Number ICU – 188 (-21)

– 188 (-21) Number ICU with Intubation – 125 (-4)

– 125 (-4) Total Discharges – 70,794 (+96)

– 70,794 (+96) Deaths – 9

– 9 Total Deaths – 24,885

Of the 66,392 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 918, or 1.38 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 1.00% 1.20% 1.10% Central New York 1.40% 1.60% 0.90% Finger Lakes 1.50% 1.50% 1.80% Long Island 1.10% 1.10% 0.90% Mid-Hudson 0.80% 1.10% 1.40% Mohawk Valley 1.40% 2.10% 2.90% New York City 1.10% 1.30% 1.50% North Country 0.40% 0.40% 1.20% Southern Tier 0.70% 0.50% 0.50% Western New York 1.30% 1.00% 1.70%

The Governor also confirmed 918 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 395,872 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 395,872 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: