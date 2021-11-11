New York State COVID-19 update for November 11th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“We continue to closely watch the numbers across the state and while we keep our eyes open for any shifting trends, one thing that hasn’t changed is this: the vaccine is our best weapon against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers have showed the nation and the world how to beat back this virus time and time again. Now all we have left to do is make sure everyone, our children included, is getting the shot so we can end this pandemic for good.”

 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:


·         Test Results Reported – 213,940

·         Total Positive – 6,545
·         Percent Positive – 3.06%

·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.90%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 1,836 (-45)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 245
·         Patients in ICU – 374 (-25)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 212 (-12)
·         Total Discharges – 210,700 (+237)
·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 39
·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,930

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,449
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 28,082,234
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 109,334
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 614,392
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.0%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.3%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.7%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.5%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 72.2%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.5%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.3%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.3%


 Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONMonday, November 8, 2021Tuesday, November 9, 2021Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Capital Region4.59%4.89%5.20%
Central New York4.65%4.87%5.02%
Finger Lakes6.68%6.93%7.29%
Long Island2.50%2.62%2.73%
Mid-Hudson1.92%2.04%2.19%
Mohawk Valley5.51%5.69%6.14%
New York City1.16%1.20%1.24%
North Country5.66%5.77%5.99%
Southern Tier3.64%3.84%4.11%
Western New York6.40%6.64%7.06%
Statewide2.65%2.78%2.90%

 
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHMonday, November 8, 2021Tuesday, November 9, 2021Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Bronx0.92%0.97%1.00%
Kings1.31%1.36%1.37%
New York0.94%1.02%1.06%
Queens1.24%1.26%1.28%
Richmond1.44%1.50%1.62%


Yesterday, 6,545 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,585,194. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany32,516125
Allegany5,33763
Broome26,298130
Cattaraugus8,760103
Cayuga9,14628
Chautauqua13,38877
Chemung11,81669
Chenango5,04230
Clinton7,40143
Columbia5,24811
Cortland5,75223
Delaware3,91737
Dutchess36,61377
Erie113,599520
Essex2,69712
Franklin4,73239
Fulton7,07553
Genesee7,73852
Greene4,62916
Hamilton4795
Herkimer7,50439
Jefferson10,06191
Lewis3,86114
Livingston6,33149
Madison6,74039
Monroe89,894473
Montgomery6,53356
Nassau218,697329
Niagara25,788126
NYC1,108,5151,244
Oneida30,539163
Onondaga55,512230
Ontario10,34284
Orange59,470164
Orleans4,91154
Oswego12,80686
Otsego4,91926
Putnam12,76417
Rensselaer16,003138
Rockland54,24968
Saratoga21,960175
Schenectady17,89088
Schoharie2,46710
Schuyler1,70811
Seneca2,90016
St. Lawrence11,69485
Steuben11,18397
Suffolk245,723476
Sullivan8,89435
Tioga5,72648
Tompkins6,87140
Ulster17,92875
Warren6,22737
Washington5,43173
Wayne9,10396
Westchester145,320140
Wyoming4,74232
Yates1,8058

 
Yesterday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,930. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Albany3
Bronx1
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Chenango1
Clinton1
Erie4
Fulton1
Jefferson2
Kings2
Monroe2
Montgomery1
Niagara1
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Rensselaer1
Richmond2
Saratoga1
Schenectady1
St. Lawrence1
Steuben3
Suffolk4
Sullivan1
Ulster1
Westchester1

 
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 21,419 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,819 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region775,8751,079711,059572
Central New York600,606935557,641391
Finger Lakes790,4402,110734,206781
Long Island1,964,8364,1661,754,2082,021
Mid-Hudson1,520,0393,4931,348,1691,961
Mohawk Valley302,356381280,790235
New York City7,002,1956,6666,281,2757,280
North Country280,175355253,724214
Southern Tier404,677651371,911354
Western New York868,4291,583797,8681,010
Statewide14,509,62821,41913,090,85114,819

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

