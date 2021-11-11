New York State COVID-19 update for November 11th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We continue to closely watch the numbers across the state and while we keep our eyes open for any shifting trends, one thing that hasn’t changed is this: the vaccine is our best weapon against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers have showed the nation and the world how to beat back this virus time and time again. Now all we have left to do is make sure everyone, our children included, is getting the shot so we can end this pandemic for good.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:



· Test Results Reported – 213,940

· Total Positive – 6,545

· Percent Positive – 3.06%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.90%

· Patient Hospitalization – 1,836 (-45)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 245

· Patients in ICU – 374 (-25)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 212 (-12)

· Total Discharges – 210,700 (+237)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 39

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,930

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,449

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

· Total vaccine doses administered – 28,082,234

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 109,334

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 614,392

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.0%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.3%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.7%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 72.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 75.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.3%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Monday, November 8, 2021 Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Capital Region 4.59% 4.89% 5.20% Central New York 4.65% 4.87% 5.02% Finger Lakes 6.68% 6.93% 7.29% Long Island 2.50% 2.62% 2.73% Mid-Hudson 1.92% 2.04% 2.19% Mohawk Valley 5.51% 5.69% 6.14% New York City 1.16% 1.20% 1.24% North Country 5.66% 5.77% 5.99% Southern Tier 3.64% 3.84% 4.11% Western New York 6.40% 6.64% 7.06% Statewide 2.65% 2.78% 2.90%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Monday, November 8, 2021 Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Bronx 0.92% 0.97% 1.00% Kings 1.31% 1.36% 1.37% New York 0.94% 1.02% 1.06% Queens 1.24% 1.26% 1.28% Richmond 1.44% 1.50% 1.62%



Yesterday, 6,545 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,585,194. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 32,516 125 Allegany 5,337 63 Broome 26,298 130 Cattaraugus 8,760 103 Cayuga 9,146 28 Chautauqua 13,388 77 Chemung 11,816 69 Chenango 5,042 30 Clinton 7,401 43 Columbia 5,248 11 Cortland 5,752 23 Delaware 3,917 37 Dutchess 36,613 77 Erie 113,599 520 Essex 2,697 12 Franklin 4,732 39 Fulton 7,075 53 Genesee 7,738 52 Greene 4,629 16 Hamilton 479 5 Herkimer 7,504 39 Jefferson 10,061 91 Lewis 3,861 14 Livingston 6,331 49 Madison 6,740 39 Monroe 89,894 473 Montgomery 6,533 56 Nassau 218,697 329 Niagara 25,788 126 NYC 1,108,515 1,244 Oneida 30,539 163 Onondaga 55,512 230 Ontario 10,342 84 Orange 59,470 164 Orleans 4,911 54 Oswego 12,806 86 Otsego 4,919 26 Putnam 12,764 17 Rensselaer 16,003 138 Rockland 54,249 68 Saratoga 21,960 175 Schenectady 17,890 88 Schoharie 2,467 10 Schuyler 1,708 11 Seneca 2,900 16 St. Lawrence 11,694 85 Steuben 11,183 97 Suffolk 245,723 476 Sullivan 8,894 35 Tioga 5,726 48 Tompkins 6,871 40 Ulster 17,928 75 Warren 6,227 37 Washington 5,431 73 Wayne 9,103 96 Westchester 145,320 140 Wyoming 4,742 32 Yates 1,805 8



Yesterday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,930. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 3 Bronx 1 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 1 Chenango 1 Clinton 1 Erie 4 Fulton 1 Jefferson 2 Kings 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 1 Niagara 1 Onondaga 1 Ontario 1 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 2 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 1 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 3 Suffolk 4 Sullivan 1 Ulster 1 Westchester 1



All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 21,419 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,819 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 775,875 1,079 711,059 572 Central New York 600,606 935 557,641 391 Finger Lakes 790,440 2,110 734,206 781 Long Island 1,964,836 4,166 1,754,208 2,021 Mid-Hudson 1,520,039 3,493 1,348,169 1,961 Mohawk Valley 302,356 381 280,790 235 New York City 7,002,195 6,666 6,281,275 7,280 North Country 280,175 355 253,724 214 Southern Tier 404,677 651 371,911 354 Western New York 868,429 1,583 797,868 1,010 Statewide 14,509,628 21,419 13,090,851 14,819

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.