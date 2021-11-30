New York State COVID-19 update for November 30th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

While we’re entering a vulnerable time this winter when the chance of spreading COVID-19 is higher, the good news is that we are not defenseless,” Governor Hochul said. “Vaccinations are safe, free, and readily available for all New Yorkers. If you plan to spend time with your family this holiday season, plan to get vaccinated, and get the booster shot if you’re already vaccinated. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 130,366

· Total Positive – 6,593

· Percent Positive – 5.06%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.19%

· Patient Hospitalization – 2,992 (+163)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 386

· Patients in ICU – 567 (+11)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 303 (-1)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 41

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,527

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.



· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,177



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



· Total vaccine doses administered – 29,764,056

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 80,880

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 537,632

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.8%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.3%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.8%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Saturday, November 27, 2021 Sunday, November 28, 2021 Monday, November 29, 2021 Capital Region 50.46 49.60 50.23 Central New York 40.97 40.84 43.00 Finger Lakes 54.88 54.27 55.53 Long Island 33.31 34.30 35.89 Mid-Hudson 23.99 24.38 25.56 Mohawk Valley 56.55 56.40 57.87 New York City 16.48 16.43 16.80 North Country 52.71 53.53 55.48 Southern Tier 47.82 48.38 50.12 Western New York 68.15 65.25 66.04 Statewide 31.48 31.39 32.31

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, November 27, 2021 Sunday, November 28, 2021 Monday, November 29, 2021 Capital Region 7.62% 7.75% 7.85% Central New York 6.68% 6.84% 7.17% Finger Lakes 9.61% 9.62% 9.87% Long Island 4.62% 4.78% 4.95% Mid-Hudson 3.39% 3.51% 3.49% Mohawk Valley 9.30% 9.51% 9.76% New York City 1.81% 1.85% 1.87% North Country 8.92% 9.08% 9.40% Southern Tier 5.81% 5.92% 6.28% Western New York 10.30% 10.24% 10.53% Statewide 4.05% 4.12% 4.19%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, November 27, 2021 Sunday, November 28, 2021 Monday, November 29, 2021 Bronx 1.73% 1.82% 1.82% Kings 1.70% 1.70% 1.65% New York 1.34% 1.37% 1.40% Queens 2.34% 2.40% 2.49% Richmond 2.98% 3.02% 3.23%



Yesterday, 6,593 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,702,870. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 34,399 106 Allegany 5,988 37 Broome 28,212 70 Cattaraugus 9,983 51 Cayuga 9,729 49 Chautauqua 14,985 87 Chemung 12,834 53 Chenango 5,547 20 Clinton 8,099 36 Columbia 5,693 12 Cortland 6,094 21 Delaware 4,399 33 Dutchess 37,964 89 Erie 124,803 662 Essex 2,984 9 Franklin 5,415 29 Fulton 7,854 49 Genesee 8,633 57 Greene 4,931 14 Hamilton 513 1 Herkimer 8,312 39 Jefferson 11,388 87 Lewis 4,203 28 Livingston 7,221 49 Madison 7,365 44 Monroe 97,658 363 Montgomery 7,191 32 Nassau 226,135 501 Niagara 28,724 164 NYC 1,133,364 1,423 Oneida 33,196 140 Onondaga 59,393 205 Ontario 11,683 52 Orange 62,183 141 Orleans 5,494 37 Oswego 14,170 87 Otsego 5,370 28 Putnam 13,145 23 Rensselaer 17,411 75 Rockland 55,509 104 Saratoga 24,658 154 Schenectady 19,328 44 Schoharie 2,681 23 Schuyler 1,933 10 Seneca 3,245 22 St. Lawrence 12,815 61 Steuben 12,484 66 Suffolk 255,453 567 Sullivan 9,588 47 Tioga 6,344 19 Tompkins 7,414 42 Ulster 19,063 55 Warren 7,300 45 Washington 6,685 42 Wayne 10,251 79 Westchester 148,167 179 Wyoming 5,302 24 Yates 1,985 7



Yesterday, 41 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,527. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Deaths by

County of Residence Albany 1 Bronx 1 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 1 Chautauqua 3 Chemung 1 Erie 3 Essex 1 Fulton 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 2 Madison 1 Monroe 2 Nassau 2 Oneida 4 Onondaga 1 Oswego 2 Queens 3 Rensselaer 1 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 6 Washington 1 Wayne 1



All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 15,719 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,214 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 799,565 666 718,041 698 Central New York 615,801 600 561,743 356 Finger Lakes 814,503 794 742,989 920 Long Island 2,011,237 2,965 1,781,773 2,157 Mid-Hudson 1,564,811 2,637 1,366,311 2,030 Mohawk Valley 309,175 319 283,862 305 New York City 7,197,831 5,985 6,396,747 6,410 North Country 287,261 464 256,098 232 Southern Tier 414,563 269 376,667 917 Western New York 894,565 1,020 807,748 1,189 Statewide 14,909,312 15,719 13,291,979 15,214

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.