New York State COVID-19 update for October 28th

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“New Yorkers are resilient and strong and they have proven that repeatedly throughout this pandemic – by wearing their masks, socially distancing, and getting their vaccine, they have helped keep their communities safe and their loved ones healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “While we continue to progress, we need to remain mindful as we head into the holiday season. If you haven’t already, get your vaccine today. It’s the best defense we have against COVID-19 and it’s safe, effective, and free.”
 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:


·         Test Results Reported – 225,695

·         Total Positive – 4,285
·         Percent Positive – 1.90%

·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.08%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 1,952 (-44)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 231
·         Patients in ICU – 469 (+15)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 268 (+6)
·         Total Discharges – 207,649 (+241)
·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27
·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,476
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,889
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 26,930,081
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 94,060
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 458,878
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.9%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.3%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.0%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.3%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.1%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.6%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.8%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.3%

 Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionMonday, October 25, 2021Tuesday, October 26, 2021Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Capital Region3.64%3.58%3.65%
Central New York4.26%4.28%4.28%
Finger Lakes4.43%4.38%4.38%
Long Island2.16%2.13%2.13%
Mid-Hudson1.90%1.85%1.81%
Mohawk Valley3.85%4.01%4.19%
New York City1.00%0.98%0.97%
North Country4.81%4.80%4.75%
Southern Tier3.06%3.07%3.16%
Western New York4.65%4.83%4.69%
Statewide2.09%2.11%2.08%

 
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCMonday, October 25, 2021Tuesday, October 26, 2021Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Bronx0.89%0.86%0.85%
Kings1.26%1.21%1.13%
New York0.69%0.70%0.74%
Queens0.94%0.92%0.93%
Richmond1.51%1.47%1.48%

 
Yesterday, 4,285 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,524,516. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany31,37399
Allegany4,79331
Broome25,058127
Cattaraugus8,03243
Cayuga8,78713
Chautauqua12,66120
Chemung11,20761
Chenango4,78220
Clinton6,90929
Columbia5,08111
Cortland5,46719
Delaware3,64118
Dutchess35,92965
Erie108,224286
Essex2,40613
Franklin4,42130
Fulton6,54226
Genesee7,20741
Greene4,46012
Hamilton4423
Herkimer6,99427
Jefferson9,19942
Lewis3,69211
Livingston5,88742
Madison6,36531
Monroe85,673232
Montgomery6,13633
Nassau215,664239
Niagara24,47948
NYC1,096,1881,086
Oneida29,11272
Onondaga53,074132
Ontario9,55333
Orange58,06392
Orleans4,47021
Oswego12,02840
Otsego4,67721
Putnam12,60022
Rensselaer15,12746
Rockland53,51892
Saratoga20,72059
Schenectady17,11240
Schoharie2,36010
Schuyler1,5789
Seneca2,7813
St. Lawrence10,90157
Steuben10,42764
Suffolk241,522351
Sullivan8,60831
Tioga5,27527
Tompkins6,62518
Ulster17,45837
Warren5,68039
Washington4,80536
Wayne8,42343
Westchester144,164114
Wyoming4,46114
Yates1,6954

 
Yesterday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,476. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Cattaraugus2
Chemung1
Columbia1
Cortland2
Erie2
Essex1
Jefferson2
Kings1
Manhattan1
Monroe3
Montgomery3
Nassau1
Onondaga1
Queens2
Saratoga1
Suffolk1
Warren1
Washington1

 
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

Yesterday, 20,563 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,020 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region764,289763703,796542
Central New York594,706460553,310370
Finger Lakes777,656841726,316792
Long Island1,931,6012,5611,726,6841,884
Mid-Hudson1,494,5691,8631,331,6381,291
Mohawk Valley298,922271277,709273
New York City6,890,04012,2096,178,92711,476
North Country277,005224251,306173
Southern Tier397,952407368,320319
Western New York854,717964787,747900
Statewide14,281,45720,56312,905,75318,020

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

