New York State COVID update continue decline on Sunday, Jan. 23

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul updates New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Sunday, January 23. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 19,186 positives since Saturday.

“Our hard work to confront the winter surge is paying off, but this is no time to let up. Let’s keep using the tools that will help stop the spread, protect our vulnerable loved ones, and keep our schools and businesses open,” Governor Hochul said. “Please get your second vaccine dose if you haven’t already, get the booster, and continue to wear a mask. Parents and guardians, please get your children vaccinated and boosted if they’re eligible.”

The State’s progress on combating COVID-19 indicates:

New COVID-19 cases down over 50% compared to prior 7 Days

New COVID-19 hospitalization admissions down Over 25% compared to prior 7 Days

Cases per 100k Continue to Decline in all regions

134 COVID-19 deaths statewide on Saturday



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 244,679

Total Positive – 19,186

Percent Positive – 7.84%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 10.50%

Patient Hospitalization – 9,847 (-630)

Patients Newly Admitted – 1,153

Patients in ICU – 1,457 (-47)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 845 (-39)

Total Discharges – 264,268 (+1,614) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 134 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,854



The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 64,120

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 35,466,640

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 56,737

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 475,548

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION 20-Jan-22 21-Jan-22 22-Jan-22 Capital Region 154.52 144.12 130.92 Central New York 193.19 178.55 165.08 Finger Lakes 126.46 119.99 107.86 Long Island 145.64 125.54 108.51 Mid-Hudson 156.06 136.89 112.1 Mohawk Valley 151.72 147.74 138.74 New York City 192.8 176.42 142.42 North Country 151.15 145.49 139.36 Southern Tier 140.52 135.7 124.21 Western New York 146.56 137.87 128.28 Statewide 168.51 153.73 130.28

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, January 20, 2022 Friday, January 21, 2022 Saturday, January 22, 2022 Capital Region 15.04% 14.06% 13.68% Central New York 18.62% 17.72% 17.27% Finger Lakes 16.03% 15.44% 14.71% Long Island 14.41% 13.19% 12.27% Mid-Hudson 12.43% 11.70% 10.60% Mohawk Valley 14.32% 13.30% 13.42% New York City 10.49% 9.60% 8.56% North Country 16.72% 16.46% 16.03% Southern Tier 12.64% 11.87% 11.35% Western New York 17.65% 16.90% 16.22% Statewide 12.27% 11.36% 10.50%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, January 20, 2022 Friday, January 21, 2022 Saturday, January 22, 2022 Bronx 10.92% 9.63% 8.12% Kings 9.81% 9.07% 8.05% New York 8.82% 8.34% 7.63% Queens 12.39% 11.32% 10.25% Richmond 11.39% 10.41% 9.38%

As of Saturday, January 22, 19,186 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,685,559. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 54,048 276 Allegany 8,049 43 Broome 41,208 151 Cattaraugus 13,910 116 Cayuga 14,479 80 Chautauqua 21,666 150 Chemung 19,459 139 Chenango 8,285 44 Clinton 13,881 148 Columbia 9,079 51 Cortland 9,383 52 Delaware 6,929 42 Dutchess 60,085 287 Erie 194,133 1,006 Essex 4,872 51 Franklin 8,057 72 Fulton 11,170 69 Genesee 12,769 78 Greene 7,892 43 Hamilton 770 1 Herkimer 12,498 64 Jefferson 17,586 140 Lewis 5,682 24 Livingston 10,627 61 Madison 11,492 47 Monroe 141,951 613 Montgomery 10,673 78 Nassau 385,225 1,102 Niagara 44,502 223 NYC 2,193,408 8,561 Oneida 48,551 224 Onondaga 98,269 543 Ontario 17,900 116 Orange 100,951 344 Orleans 7,996 33 Oswego 22,327 158 Otsego 8,713 42 Putnam 22,373 65 Rensselaer 28,357 157 Rockland 88,160 249 Saratoga 41,570 260 Schenectady 30,128 198 Schoharie 4,463 28 Schuyler 3,098 20 Seneca 5,188 50 St. Lawrence 18,263 100 Steuben 17,758 137 Suffolk 409,007 1,170 Sullivan 17,125 92 Tioga 9,609 68 Tompkins 15,546 138 Ulster 28,814 152 Warren 12,139 68 Washington 10,816 59 Wayne 15,504 73 Westchester 238,395 761 Wyoming 7,767 50 Yates 3,004 19

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 398 285 71.60% 113 28.40% Central New York 268 195 72.80% 73 27.20% Finger Lakes 714 380 53.20% 334 46.80% Long Island 1,660 947 57.00% 713 43.00% Mid-Hudson 1,025 632 61.70% 393 38.30% Mohawk Valley 159 109 68.60% 50 31.40% New York City 4,711 2,391 50.80% 2,320 49.20% North Country 108 53 49.10% 55 50.90% Southern Tier 214 119 55.60% 95 44.40% Western New York 590 357 60.50% 233 39.50% Statewide 9,847 5,468 55.50% 4,379 44.50%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit (ny.gov) COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health.

As of Saturday, January 22, 134 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,854. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 14 Broome 2 Cayuga 3 Cortland 1 Erie 2 Fulton 1 Greene 1 Herkimer 3 Kings 34 Monroe 3 Nassau 12 New York 8 Oneida 3 Onondaga 4 Orange 1 Orleans 1 Oswego 1 Otsego 1 Queens 10 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 3 Rockland 2 Saratoga 1 Schoharie 1 Seneca 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 11 Westchester 8

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

As of Saturday, January 22, 10,020 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,168 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 955,081 326 869,345 225 Central New York 638,239 353 588,200 134 Finger Lakes 852,495 362 785,607 196 Long Island 2,140,618 -4 1,884,221 628 Mid-Hudson 1,673,040 254 1,456,212 415 Mohawk Valley 321,367 106 296,951 67 New York City 7,850,932 7,565 6,879,524 8,954 North Country 298,915 149 269,185 49 Southern Tier 434,328 276 395,584 124 Western New York 942,360 633 859,348 376 Statewide 16,107,375 10,020 14,284,177 11,168