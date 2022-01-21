New York State COVID update on Friday, Jan. 21

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul update New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Friday, January 21. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 28,296 positives since Thursday.

“For the first time since December 20, New York State’s percent positivity is in the single digits. I want to thank New Yorkers for doing the right thing to get where we are in fighting this winter surge,” said Governor Hochul. “Let’s keep using the tools – the vaccine, the booster, and masking up – to further bring the numbers down and keep our vulnerable loves ones safe from this virus.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 290,107

Total Positive – 28,296

Percent Positive – 9.75%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 12.27%

Patient Hospitalization – 11,016 (-554)

Patients Newly Admitted – 1,357

Patients in ICU – 1,548 (-35)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 880 (-5)

Total Discharges – 261,073 (1,706) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 154 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,532



The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 64,120

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 35,329,715

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 81,968

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 518,068

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Thursday, January 20, 2022 Capital Region 179.25 169.65 154.52 Central New York 200.54 199.16 193.19 Finger Lakes 147.73 137.47 126.46 Long Island 183.67 160.48 145.64 Mid-Hudson 198.77 177.31 156.06 Mohawk Valley 162.08 159.14 151.72 New York City 239.10 208.39 192.80 North Country 160.12 152.41 151.15 Southern Tier 166.16 149.05 140.52 Western New York 176.90 168.22 146.56 Statewide 205.41 183.67 168.51

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Thursday, January 20, 2022 Capital Region 16.54% 16.23% 15.04% Central New York 19.31% 19.32% 18.62% Finger Lakes 17.44% 17.15% 16.03% Long Island 16.68% 15.51% 14.41% Mid-Hudson 14.07% 13.26% 12.43% Mohawk Valley 15.98% 15.00% 14.32% New York City 12.70% 11.52% 10.49% North Country 16.49% 16.29% 16.72% Southern Tier 13.98% 12.93% 12.64% Western New York 19.47% 18.95% 17.65% Statewide 14.27% 13.30% 12.27%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Thursday, January 20, 2022 Bronx 13.60% 12.35% 10.92% Kings 11.83% 10.73% 9.81% New York 10.46% 9.56% 8.82% Queens 14.90% 13.56% 12.39% Richmond 13.01% 12.14% 11.39%

As of Thursday, January 20, 28,296 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,638,730. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 53,355 437 Allegany 7,941 59 Broome 40,747 285 Cattaraugus 13,686 112 Cayuga 14,303 106 Chautauqua 21,345 203 Chemung 19,137 154 Chenango 8,156 73 Clinton 13,570 255 Columbia 8,971 77 Cortland 9,260 115 Delaware 6,843 56 Dutchess 59,464 318 Erie 191,950 1,246 Essex 4,757 37 Franklin 7,916 85 Fulton 10,990 108 Genesee 12,589 150 Greene 7,793 64 Hamilton 766 9 Herkimer 12,353 83 Jefferson 17,236 252 Lewis 5,619 49 Livingston 10,467 124 Madison 11,311 100 Monroe 140,450 1,034 Montgomery 10,486 99 Nassau 382,820 1,883 Niagara 43,976 305 NYC 2,171,425 12,275 Oneida 47,935 376 Onondaga 96,720 860 Ontario 17,637 195 Orange 100,108 653 Orleans 7,896 71 Oswego 21,963 198 Otsego 8,583 93 Putnam 22,208 111 Rensselaer 27,956 234 Rockland 87,552 360 Saratoga 40,979 348 Schenectady 29,677 300 Schoharie 4,393 65 Schuyler 3,063 56 Seneca 5,078 72 St. Lawrence 18,013 168 Steuben 17,457 176 Suffolk 406,417 1,703 Sullivan 16,901 160 Tioga 9,459 74 Tompkins 15,315 191 Ulster 28,467 209 Warren 11,942 102 Washington 10,649 90 Wayne 15,266 182 Westchester 236,807 989 Wyoming 7,651 64 Yates 2,956 43

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 420 290 69.0% 130 31.0% Central New York 327 244 74.6% 83 25.4% Finger Lakes 758 412 54.4% 346 45.6% Long Island 1,832 1,077 58.8% 755 41.2% Mid-Hudson 1,156 711 61.5% 445 38.5% Mohawk Valley 162 112 69.1% 50 30.9% New York City 5,371 2,777 51.7% 2,594 48.3% North Country 116 60 51.7% 56 48.3% Southern Tier 219 131 59.8% 88 40.2% Western New York 655 415 63.4% 240 36.6% Statewide 11,016 6,229 56.5% 4,787 43.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Thursday, January 20, 185 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,373. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 3 Bronx 13 Broome 1 Chautauqua 1 Columbia 1 Cortland 1 Dutchess 4 Erie 17 Fulton 1 Genesee 1 Jefferson 1 Kings 21 Monroe 5 Nassau 8 New York 7 Niagara 3 Oneida 2 Onondaga 4 Oswego 1 Queens 24 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 4 Rockland 2 Saratoga 1 Seneca 1 Suffolk 11 Sullivan 2 Ulster 3 Warren 1 Washington 1 Wayne 2 Westchester 6

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

As of Thursday, January 20, 16,897 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,630 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 953,926 712 868,446 773 Central New York 637,438 406 587,747 435 Finger Lakes 851,465 576 784,886 626 Long Island 2,137,910 2,550 1,881,488 2,201 Mid-Hudson 1,671,101 1,754 1,454,523 1,651 Mohawk Valley 321,033 202 296,695 191 New York City 7,835,373 9,411 6,846,358 6,358 North Country 298,584 286 268,958 197 Southern Tier 433,659 348 395,249 432 Western New York 940,805 652 858,231 766 Statewide 16,081,294 16,897 14,242,581 13,630