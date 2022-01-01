New York State COVID update Saturday, January 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday, January 1. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 384,365
- Total Positive – 85,476
- Percent Positive – 22.24%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 19.79%
- Patient Hospitalization – 8,451 (+532)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 1,808
- Patients in ICU – 1,112 (+40)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 554 (+29)
- Total Discharges – 232,184 (1,334)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 88
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,496
The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 33,741,158
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 89,675
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 664,655
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, December 29, 2021
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Capital Region
|90.85
|109.33
|123.60
|Central New York
|91.69
|107.14
|130.52
|Finger Lakes
|72.95
|86.33
|104.13
|Long Island
|293.16
|321.72
|348.88
|Mid-Hudson
|209.51
|233.52
|260.99
|Mohawk Valley
|77.48
|85.34
|105.94
|New York City
|359.92
|387.27
|419.08
|North Country
|52.13
|64.27
|74.60
|Southern Tier
|78.67
|91.08
|105.03
|Western New York
|101.55
|121.42
|139.32
|Statewide
|248.11
|271.60
|297.74
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, December 29, 2021
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Capital Region
|11.53%
|13.41%
|14.56%
|Central New York
|11.29%
|13.04%
|14.91%
|Finger Lakes
|11.87%
|13.91%
|15.68%
|Long Island
|18.78%
|20.75%
|22.69%
|Mid-Hudson
|15.39%
|16.97%
|19.35%
|Mohawk Valley
|10.44%
|11.37%
|12.58%
|New York City
|16.90%
|18.58%
|20.56%
|North Country
|8.21%
|10.51%
|11.94%
|Southern Tier
|9.51%
|11.11%
|12.24%
|Western New York
|13.29%
|15.02%
|16.42%
|Statewide
|16.21%
|17.91%
|19.79%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, December 29, 2021
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Bronx
|20.77%
|22.99%
|25.50%
|Kings
|16.21%
|17.72%
|19.42%
|New York
|14.51%
|15.62%
|17.36%
|Queens
|17.98%
|19.78%
|21.74%
|Richmond
|17.38%
|19.49%
|21.44%
As of Friday, December 31, 85,476 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 3,555,040. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|41,708
|575
|Allegany
|7,005
|26
|Broome
|33,926
|414
|Cattaraugus
|11,573
|76
|Cayuga
|11,551
|132
|Chautauqua
|17,823
|146
|Chemung
|15,282
|190
|Chenango
|6,785
|68
|Clinton
|10,057
|157
|Columbia
|7,061
|107
|Cortland
|7,377
|121
|Delaware
|5,555
|56
|Dutchess
|46,464
|838
|Erie
|151,262
|2,373
|Essex
|3,759
|65
|Franklin
|6,500
|61
|Fulton
|9,121
|62
|Genesee
|10,268
|91
|Greene
|6,235
|77
|Hamilton
|630
|14
|Herkimer
|10,246
|135
|Jefferson
|13,354
|103
|Lewis
|4,795
|24
|Livingston
|8,605
|97
|Madison
|9,237
|151
|Monroe
|115,241
|1,565
|Montgomery
|8,469
|83
|Nassau
|302,366
|7,716
|Niagara
|34,866
|472
|NYC
|1,594,682
|49,724
|Oneida
|39,750
|560
|Onondaga
|72,173
|1,213
|Ontario
|14,302
|180
|Orange
|77,891
|1,770
|Orleans
|6,517
|46
|Oswego
|17,454
|250
|Otsego
|6,692
|59
|Putnam
|17,260
|520
|Rensselaer
|21,441
|308
|Rockland
|68,241
|1,676
|Saratoga
|31,400
|448
|Schenectady
|22,875
|276
|Schoharie
|3,470
|41
|Schuyler
|2,437
|22
|Seneca
|4,011
|52
|St. Lawrence
|15,296
|116
|Steuben
|14,793
|132
|Suffolk
|327,038
|6,803
|Sullivan
|12,561
|292
|Tioga
|7,761
|101
|Tompkins
|11,711
|166
|Ulster
|22,596
|270
|Warren
|9,221
|105
|Washington
|8,413
|88
|Wayne
|12,466
|122
|Westchester
|186,739
|4,057
|Wyoming
|6,310
|56
|Yates
|2,418
|28
|Grand Total
|3,555,040
|85,476
Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online.
Data in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 89% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/17/21 and 12/30/21. This is a significant increase from the 78% announced on Thursday, which covered 12/16/2021 to 12/29/2021, and is evidence of the ongoing rapid spread of this variant. Due to the holiday, updated numbers for today are not available.
It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentages for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week.
As of Friday, December 31, 88 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 48,496. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|3
|Chautauqua
|2
|Clinton
|1
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|3
|Fulton
|1
|Genesee
|1
|Greene
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|15
|Madison
|1
|Manhattan
|3
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|6
|Niagara
|3
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|3
|Orange
|2
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|9
|Rensselaer
|2
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Suffolk
|8
|Sullivan
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Wayne
|2
|Westchester
|7
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.
Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.