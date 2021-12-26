New York State COVID update Sunday, December 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, December 26. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.
* Numbers with an asterisk were last updated as of Friday, December 24 as the HERDS system was down in observance of the holiday.
- ** Vaccination numbers compiled by the CDC as of Dec. 24
- *** Due to the Holiday, today’s report has data from Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, where available.
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – Dec. 24: 400,030/Dec. 25: 257,325***
- Total Positive – Dec. 24: 49,708/Dec. 25: 36,454***
- Percent Positive – 14.17%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 11.70%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,891*
- Patients Newly Admitted – 839*
- Patients in ICU – 880 (-4)*
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 501 (+6)*
- Total Discharges – 226,474 (+676)*
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60*
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,929*
The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,751
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 33,105,549
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,046
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 732,953
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%**
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.6%**
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 77.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.9%**
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.3**
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Dec. 23
|Dec. 24
|Dec. 25
|Capital Region
|73.13
|73.88
|72.5
|Central New York
|76.38
|75.36
|73.28
|Finger Lakes
|59.28
|57.42
|54.51
|Long Island
|173.85
|201.92
|216.1
|Mid-Hudson
|116.99
|134.3
|140.16
|Mohawk Valley
|75.8
|70.47
|64.44
|New York City
|204.25
|237.31
|256.7
|North Country
|51.01
|50.23
|46.44
|Southern Tier
|91.26
|86.18
|70.34
|Western New York
|59.65
|65.41
|68.37
|Statewide
|147.83
|168.15
|178.37
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, December 23, 2021
|Friday, December 24, 2021
|Saturday, December 25, 2021
|Capital Region
|8.61%
|9.03%
|9.23%
|Central New York
|8.77%
|8.69%
|9.05%
|Finger Lakes
|8.38%
|8.52%
|8.85%
|Long Island
|13.05%
|13.98%
|14.79%
|Mid-Hudson
|9.43%
|10.35%
|11.04%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.79%
|9.21%
|9.40%
|New York City
|10.20%
|11.00%
|11.76%
|North Country
|6.96%
|7.08%
|7.07%
|Southern Tier
|7.34%
|7.91%
|7.89%
|Western New York
|8.88%
|9.31%
|9.69%
|Statewide
|10.18%
|10.98%
|11.70%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, December 23, 2021
|Friday, December 24, 2021
|Saturday, December 25, 2021
|Bronx
|10.73%
|12.37%
|13.78%
|Kings
|10.15%
|10.86%
|11.47%
|New York
|9.70%
|9.99%
|10.50%
|Queens
|10.69%
|11.78%
|12.70%
|Richmond
|10.24%
|11.46%
|12.34%
As of Saturday, December 25, 36,454 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled to 3,184,195. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|39,158
|206
|Allegany
|6,861
|7
|Broome
|32,356
|134
|Cattaraugus
|11,289
|6
|Cayuga
|11,035
|18
|Chautauqua
|17,235
|32
|Chemung
|14,609
|36
|Chenango
|6,533
|18
|Clinton
|9,519
|48
|Columbia
|6,677
|22
|Cortland
|6,999
|40
|Delaware
|5,322
|8
|Dutchess
|42,998
|246
|Erie
|141,578
|750
|Essex
|3,527
|9
|Franklin
|6,273
|19
|Fulton
|8,853
|16
|Genesee
|9,903
|14
|Greene
|5,831
|20
|Hamilton
|584
|0
|Herkimer
|9,779
|24
|Jefferson
|12,884
|21
|Lewis
|4,685
|0
|Livingston
|8,284
|13
|Madison
|8,702
|10
|Monroe
|109,437
|320
|Montgomery
|8,141
|5
|Nassau
|268,422
|3,438
|Niagara
|33,017
|128
|NYC
|1,372,105
|23,804
|Oneida
|37,742
|44
|Onondaga
|67,800
|307
|Ontario
|13,619
|18
|Orange
|70,609
|347
|Orleans
|6,322
|7
|Oswego
|16,565
|19
|Otsego
|6,438
|13
|Putnam
|15,093
|17
|Rensselaer
|20,247
|99
|Rockland
|61,500
|386
|Saratoga
|29,297
|152
|Schenectady
|21,589
|22
|Schoharie
|3,302
|4
|Schuyler
|2,347
|13
|Seneca
|3,812
|4
|St. Lawrence
|14,848
|20
|Steuben
|14,343
|17
|Suffolk
|298,430
|3,353
|Sullivan
|11,352
|82
|Tioga
|7,398
|13
|Tompkins
|10,997
|70
|Ulster
|21,494
|93
|Warren
|8,726
|40
|Washington
|8,019
|16
|Wayne
|11,980
|11
|Westchester
|169,325
|1,869
|Wyoming
|6,088
|4
|Yates
|2,317
|2
|Grand Total
|3,184,195
|36,454
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.
Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.