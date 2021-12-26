Nominate a Remarkable Woman 728 x 90

New York State COVID update Sunday, December 26

Coronavirus

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, December 26. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

* Numbers with an asterisk were last updated as of Friday, December 24 as the HERDS system was down in observance of the holiday. 

  • ** Vaccination numbers compiled by the CDC as of Dec. 24
  • *** Due to the Holiday, today’s report has data from Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, where available.


Today’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Test Results Reported – Dec24: 400,030/Dec. 25: 257,325***
  • Total Positive – Dec. 24: 49,708/Dec. 25: 36,454***
  • Percent Positive – 14.17%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 11.70% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,891*
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 839*
  • Patients in ICU – 880 (-4)*
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 501 (+6)*
  • Total Discharges – 226,474 (+676)*
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60*
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,929*

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,751

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings. 

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 33,105,549
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,046
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 732,953 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%**
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.6%**
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 77.4% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.4% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.9%**
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.3**

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGIONDec. 23Dec. 24Dec. 25
Capital Region73.1373.8872.5
Central New York76.3875.3673.28
Finger Lakes59.2857.4254.51
Long Island173.85201.92216.1
Mid-Hudson116.99134.3140.16
Mohawk Valley75.870.4764.44
New York City204.25237.31256.7
North Country51.0150.2346.44
Southern Tier91.2686.1870.34
Western New York59.6565.4168.37
Statewide147.83168.15178.37

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:     

RegionThursday, December 23, 2021Friday, December 24, 2021Saturday, December 25, 2021
Capital Region8.61%9.03%9.23%
Central New York8.77%8.69%9.05%
Finger Lakes8.38%8.52%8.85%
Long Island13.05%13.98%14.79%
Mid-Hudson9.43%10.35%11.04%
Mohawk Valley8.79%9.21%9.40%
New York City10.20%11.00%11.76%
North Country6.96%7.08%7.07%
Southern Tier7.34%7.91%7.89%
Western New York8.88%9.31%9.69%
Statewide10.18%10.98%11.70%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:     

Borough in NYCThursday, December 23, 2021Friday, December 24, 2021Saturday, December 25, 2021
Bronx10.73%12.37%13.78%
Kings10.15%10.86%11.47%
New York9.70%9.99%10.50%
Queens10.69%11.78%12.70%
Richmond10.24%11.46%12.34%

As of Saturday, December 25, 36,454 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled to 3,184,195. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany39,158206
Allegany6,8617
Broome32,356134
Cattaraugus11,2896
Cayuga11,03518
Chautauqua17,23532
Chemung14,60936
Chenango6,53318
Clinton9,51948
Columbia6,67722
Cortland6,99940
Delaware5,3228
Dutchess42,998246
Erie141,578750
Essex3,5279
Franklin6,27319
Fulton8,85316
Genesee9,90314
Greene5,83120
Hamilton5840
Herkimer9,77924
Jefferson12,88421
Lewis4,6850
Livingston8,28413
Madison8,70210
Monroe109,437320
Montgomery8,1415
Nassau268,4223,438
Niagara33,017128
NYC1,372,10523,804
Oneida37,74244
Onondaga67,800307
Ontario13,61918
Orange70,609347
Orleans6,3227
Oswego16,56519
Otsego6,43813
Putnam15,09317
Rensselaer20,24799
Rockland61,500386
Saratoga29,297152
Schenectady21,58922
Schoharie3,3024
Schuyler2,34713
Seneca3,8124
St. Lawrence14,84820
Steuben14,34317
Suffolk298,4303,353
Sullivan11,35282
Tioga7,39813
Tompkins10,99770
Ulster21,49493
Warren8,72640
Washington8,01916
Wayne11,98011
Westchester169,3251,869
Wyoming6,0884
Yates2,3172
Grand Total3,184,19536,454

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

