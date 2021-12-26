New York State COVID update Sunday, December 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, December 26. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

* Numbers with an asterisk were last updated as of Friday, December 24 as the HERDS system was down in observance of the holiday.

** Vaccination numbers compiled by the CDC as of Dec. 24

*** Due to the Holiday, today’s report has data from Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, where available.



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – Dec. 24: 400,030/Dec. 25: 257,325***

Total Positive – Dec. 24: 49,708/Dec. 25: 36,454***

Percent Positive – 14.17%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 11.70%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,891*

Patients Newly Admitted – 839*

Patients in ICU – 880 (-4)*

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 501 (+6)*

Total Discharges – 226,474 (+676)*

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60*

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,929*

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,751

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 33,105,549

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,046

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 732,953

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%**

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.6%**

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 77.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.9%**

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.3**

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Dec. 23 Dec. 24 Dec. 25 Capital Region 73.13 73.88 72.5 Central New York 76.38 75.36 73.28 Finger Lakes 59.28 57.42 54.51 Long Island 173.85 201.92 216.1 Mid-Hudson 116.99 134.3 140.16 Mohawk Valley 75.8 70.47 64.44 New York City 204.25 237.31 256.7 North Country 51.01 50.23 46.44 Southern Tier 91.26 86.18 70.34 Western New York 59.65 65.41 68.37 Statewide 147.83 168.15 178.37

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, December 23, 2021 Friday, December 24, 2021 Saturday, December 25, 2021 Capital Region 8.61% 9.03% 9.23% Central New York 8.77% 8.69% 9.05% Finger Lakes 8.38% 8.52% 8.85% Long Island 13.05% 13.98% 14.79% Mid-Hudson 9.43% 10.35% 11.04% Mohawk Valley 8.79% 9.21% 9.40% New York City 10.20% 11.00% 11.76% North Country 6.96% 7.08% 7.07% Southern Tier 7.34% 7.91% 7.89% Western New York 8.88% 9.31% 9.69% Statewide 10.18% 10.98% 11.70%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, December 23, 2021 Friday, December 24, 2021 Saturday, December 25, 2021 Bronx 10.73% 12.37% 13.78% Kings 10.15% 10.86% 11.47% New York 9.70% 9.99% 10.50% Queens 10.69% 11.78% 12.70% Richmond 10.24% 11.46% 12.34%

As of Saturday, December 25, 36,454 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled to 3,184,195. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 39,158 206 Allegany 6,861 7 Broome 32,356 134 Cattaraugus 11,289 6 Cayuga 11,035 18 Chautauqua 17,235 32 Chemung 14,609 36 Chenango 6,533 18 Clinton 9,519 48 Columbia 6,677 22 Cortland 6,999 40 Delaware 5,322 8 Dutchess 42,998 246 Erie 141,578 750 Essex 3,527 9 Franklin 6,273 19 Fulton 8,853 16 Genesee 9,903 14 Greene 5,831 20 Hamilton 584 0 Herkimer 9,779 24 Jefferson 12,884 21 Lewis 4,685 0 Livingston 8,284 13 Madison 8,702 10 Monroe 109,437 320 Montgomery 8,141 5 Nassau 268,422 3,438 Niagara 33,017 128 NYC 1,372,105 23,804 Oneida 37,742 44 Onondaga 67,800 307 Ontario 13,619 18 Orange 70,609 347 Orleans 6,322 7 Oswego 16,565 19 Otsego 6,438 13 Putnam 15,093 17 Rensselaer 20,247 99 Rockland 61,500 386 Saratoga 29,297 152 Schenectady 21,589 22 Schoharie 3,302 4 Schuyler 2,347 13 Seneca 3,812 4 St. Lawrence 14,848 20 Steuben 14,343 17 Suffolk 298,430 3,353 Sullivan 11,352 82 Tioga 7,398 13 Tompkins 10,997 70 Ulster 21,494 93 Warren 8,726 40 Washington 8,019 16 Wayne 11,980 11 Westchester 169,325 1,869 Wyoming 6,088 4 Yates 2,317 2 Grand Total 3,184,195 36,454

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.