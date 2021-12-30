New York State COVID update Thursday, December 30

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Thursday, December 30. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

“As the New Year approaches, it’s more important than ever that we take the necessary precautions to keep each other safe in the face of the COVID winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “It’s up to all of us to make 2022 a safer, healthier year than 2021.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 336,469

Total Positive – 74,207

Percent Positive – 22.05%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 16.21%

Patient Hospitalization – 7,373 (+606)

Patients Newly Admitted – 1,635

Patients in ICU – 1,020 (+58)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 518 (+19)

Total Discharges – 229,656 (+1,047)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 76

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,325

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 33,514,185

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 145,481

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 671,800

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 77.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Monday, December 27, 2021 Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Capital Region 70.19 82.78 90.85 Central New York 70.06 82.01 91.69 Finger Lakes 52.17 62.24 72.95 Long Island 234.68 264.56 293.16 Mid-Hudson 152.56 184.06 209.51 Mohawk Valley 55.05 70.21 77.48 New York City 285.85 323.90 359.92 North Country 42.83 47.46 52.13 Southern Tier 63.32 73.14 78.67 Western New York 71.52 83.90 101.55 Statewide 194.36 222.26 248.11

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, December 27, 2021 Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Capital Region 9.96% 10.43% 11.53% Central New York 9.38% 9.63% 11.29% Finger Lakes 9.45% 10.18% 11.87% Long Island 16.26% 17.32% 18.78% Mid-Hudson 12.53% 13.72% 15.39% Mohawk Valley 9.43% 9.39% 10.44% New York City 13.70% 15.25% 16.90% North Country 7.10% 7.19% 8.21% Southern Tier 8.01% 8.21% 9.51% Western New York 10.55% 11.72% 13.29% Statewide 13.36% 14.61% 16.21%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, December 27, 2021 Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Bronx 16.46% 18.54% 20.77% Kings 13.32% 14.67% 16.21% New York 11.87% 13.23% 14.51% Queens 14.65% 16.22% 17.98% Richmond 14.08% 15.84% 17.38%

As of Wednesday, December 29, 74,207 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,393,009. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 40,432 496 Allegany 6,957 49 Broome 33,130 293 Cattaraugus 11,449 77 Cayuga 11,314 114 Chautauqua 17,545 116 Chemung 14,945 155 Chenango 6,637 39 Clinton 9,744 129 Columbia 6,898 58 Cortland 7,164 89 Delaware 5,454 61 Dutchess 44,904 669 Erie 146,707 2,252 Essex 3,624 47 Franklin 6,382 34 Fulton 8,990 52 Genesee 10,090 66 Greene 6,031 91 Hamilton 605 8 Herkimer 10,031 103 Jefferson 13,131 98 Lewis 4,740 22 Livingston 8,462 91 Madison 8,976 107 Monroe 112,311 1,290 Montgomery 8,306 76 Nassau 287,304 6,861 Niagara 33,937 376 NYC 1,501,823 43,985 Oneida 38,828 416 Onondaga 69,885 844 Ontario 13,970 136 Orange 74,497 1,598 Orleans 6,421 34 Oswego 17,021 177 Otsego 6,585 42 Putnam 16,221 467 Rensselaer 20,809 174 Rockland 65,029 1,207 Saratoga 30,360 387 Schenectady 22,221 252 Schoharie 3,388 35 Schuyler 2,391 26 Seneca 3,917 36 St. Lawrence 15,053 101 Steuben 14,558 99 Suffolk 313,688 5,772 Sullivan 12,011 268 Tioga 7,585 81 Tompkins 11,325 191 Ulster 22,112 200 Warren 8,986 93 Washington 8,248 103 Wayne 12,231 102 Westchester 179,080 3,409 Wyoming 6,198 32 Yates 2,368 21

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online.

Data this morning in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 78% of uploaded sequences from NYS between December 16 and December 29, 2021. This is a further increase from the 74.2% announced Wednesday, December 29, which covered December 15 through December 28, 2021, and is supporting evidence of the ongoing spread of this variant.

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentages for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week.

As of Wednesday, December 29, 76 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 48,325. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 2 Broome 1 Clinton 1 Columbia 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 5 Essex 1 Fulton 1 Genesee 3 Greene 1 Herkimer 1 Jefferson 2 Kings 8 Madison 1 Manhattan 2 Monroe 2 Nassau 4 Oswego 1 Queens 10 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 3 Schuyler 1 Steuben 2 Suffolk 7 Sullivan 2 Warren 1 Washington 1 Wayne 2 Westchester 3 Yates 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.