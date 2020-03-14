New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervisions Suspend Visitiations at Facilities Statewide

NEW YORK (WETM) – Effective Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 5:00PM, visitation at all correctional facilities is suspended until April 11, 2020.

While this suspension of visitation will be temporary, the Department recognizes the immediate impact on incarcerated individuals throughout the correctional system. However, the current situation demands this significant action to safeguard the health and safety of all incarcerated individuals, employees, as well as their families and communities.

While in-person visitation will be impossible to replace, the Department will provide the following benefits to encourage individuals to keep in contact with their family and friends during this temporary suspension:

Five (5) free stamps per week for use in accordance with Directive #4422, “Inmate Correspondence Program,”

Two (2) free secure messages per week via electronic table

One (1) free phone call per week in accordance with Directive #4423 “Inmate Telephone Calls

This suspended visitation also applies to family reunion programs. However, legal visits will not be impacted by this visitation suspension. Legal visits will be conducted as non-contact (i.e. no physical contact allowed), as requests are submitted, and that option remains available within the facilities.

The Department takes seriously its duty to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those that work, visit and live in our correctional facilities, as well as those who supervise or are supervised in the greater community of New York.

During this difficult time, the Department is appreciative of everyone’s patience and understanding as we continue to face this virus together.