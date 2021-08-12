New York State Department of Education releases guidance for schools reopening

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Education has released guidance for schools to reopen in a 21-page guide located on the state education department’s website.

The guidelines touch on the following topics:

Promoting vaccination

Consistent and correct use of masks

Physical distancing

Screening testing to quickly identify cases

Improved ventilation

Proper handwashing and respiratory etiquette

Staying home when sick and getting tested

Contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine

Routine cleaning with disinfection.

The state education department’s guidelines follow closely with CDC guidance, and offers similar suggestions as 2020 guidance with updated information regarding vaccines. The document reads in part:

The CDC states that “vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19

pandemic. Promoting vaccination can help schools safely return to in-person learning as well as extracurricular activities and sports.” Furthermore, many schools serve children under age 12 who are not eligible for vaccination at the time this guide was published. Therefore, reflecting CDC guidance, this document emphasizes implementing layered prevention strategies (i.e., using multiple prevention strategies together consistently) to protect students, teachers, staff, visitors, and other members of their households. New York State Department of Education Health and Safety Guide for 2021-2022 School Year

The full guide can be viewed below: