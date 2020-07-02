New York State now offering free testing for everyone

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During his briefing Wednesday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he would be expanding free COVID-19 testing to all New Yorkers. Testing is free to all eligible New York residents as ordered by a health care provider or by calling the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

All state-run testing sites are free for residents. Those going to test sites operated by local governments, private companies including pharmacies and medical practices or not-for-profit organizations, should check with the testing site and insurer in advance of being tested to confirm they will not be responsible for any fees associated with the test.

This prescreening tool can be used to enter and symptoms and register for a test. Residents can use this tool to find a nearby testing site.

