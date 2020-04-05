New York State releases Coronavirus Tracking Map

Breaking News
by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

New York State coronavirus tracking map.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several different agencies, organizations, and even individuals have created and released COVID-19 maps during the pandemic. Johns Hopkins University is widely-cited nationally, and the New York Times has charted its own dynamic maps.

On Saturday, the New York State government released its own map system, using numbers extrapolated from Cuomo’s daily press releases.

Unfortunately, the numbers provided by the state are not always completely up-to-date. Each county releases regular updates, sometimes daily, with more accurate information involving particular cases, releases, and quarantines.

For the best representation for coronavirus numbers in your area, we’ll keep you informed at News10. If you want to see for yourself, directly from the source, you may have to hunt between Facebook, Twitter, and press releases from County Executives and Health Departments.

