New York State reported two consecutive weeks of record low COVID positivity rates

(WETM) – New York State reports two consecutive weeks of record low COVID-19 positivity rates statewide.

Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.47%—Has Declined for 67 Consecutive Days

Statewide Positivity Yesterday was 0.37%

90,801 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours—Statewide Vaccination Rate is 69.2%

709 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide

11 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

“New Yorkers are getting vaccinated in greater numbers every single day, and that means we can take action to reopen the economy, put people back to work and resume normal lives,” Governor Cuomo said. “More shots in more arms is the key to our future, and we’re offering exciting incentives to encourage New Yorkers across the state that today is the day to get their shots. I encourage everyone eligible who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to take advantage of a free $20 lottery ticket or chance to win a SUNY or CUNY Scholarship—let’s put this pandemic in the rear view mirror for good.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 130,071

– 130,071 Total Positive – 480

– 480 Percent Positive – 0.37%

– 0.37% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.47%

– 0.47% Patient Hospitalization – 709 (-49)

– 709 (-49) Patients Newly Admitted – 84

– 84 Patients in ICU – 181 (-9)

– 181 (-9) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 101 (-12)

– 101 (-12) Total Discharges – 183,455 (109)

– 183,455 (109) Deaths – 11

– 11 Total Deaths – 42,844

– 42,844 Total vaccine doses administered – 19,911,586

– 19,911,586 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 90,801

– 90,801 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 595,492

– 595,492 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.0%

– 67.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 59.6%

– 59.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.2%

– 69.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.3%

– 60.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 55.4%

– 55.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 48.5%

– 48.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 57.2%

– 57.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 49.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, June 8, 2021 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 Thursday, June 10, 2021 Capital Region 0.49% 0.45% 0.45% Central New York 0.76% 0.76% 0.80% Finger Lakes 0.81% 0.85% 0.76% Long Island 0.42% 0.41% 0.43% Mid-Hudson 0.45% 0.45% 0.44% Mohawk Valley 0.64% 0.56% 0.51% New York City 0.42% 0.41% 0.42% North Country 0.53% 0.49% 0.51% Southern Tier 0.65% 0.67% 0.58% Western New York 0.54% 0.55% 0.55% Statewide 0.48% 0.47% 0.47%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, June 8, 2021 Wednesday, June 9, 2021 Thursday, June 10, 2021 Bronx 0.55% 0.60% 0.63% Kings 0.40% 0.40% 0.40% New York 0.31% 0.30% 0.29% Queens 0.41% 0.38% 0.37% Richmond 0.49% 0.48% 0.50%

Yesterday, 480 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,091,043. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,687 2 Allegany 3,555 0 Broome 18,607 4 Cattaraugus 5,718 0 Cayuga 6,336 3 Chautauqua 8,948 3 Chemung 7,754 1 Chenango 3,495 1 Clinton 4,835 0 Columbia 4,061 0 Cortland 3,919 3 Delaware 2,377 1 Dutchess 29,460 0 Erie 89,541 21 Essex 1,592 0 Franklin 2,561 0 Fulton 4,420 0 Genesee 5,435 1 Greene 3,402 0 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,182 0 Jefferson 6,122 5 Lewis 2,805 2 Livingston 4,517 2 Madison 4,560 0 Monroe 68,879 26 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,545 34 Niagara 20,027 8 NYC 936,562 215 Oneida 22,590 8 Onondaga 38,888 13 Ontario 7,402 0 Orange 48,281 13 Orleans 3,118 1 Oswego 7,615 8 Otsego 3,460 2 Putnam 10,604 2 Rensselaer 11,222 2 Rockland 46,924 4 Saratoga 15,352 2 Schenectady 13,190 4 Schoharie 1,692 0 Schuyler 1,070 0 Seneca 2,009 0

Yesterday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,844. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Erie 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 2 Queens 2 Steuben 1 Suffolk 1 Sullivan 1 Wayne 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 36,085 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 60,134 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 649359 1854 578771 3724 Central New York 515894 1308 461145 2511 Finger Lakes 657643 1917 590062 3281 Long Island 1448185 5814 1255372 9162 Mid-Hudson 1177875 4516 1020644 8245 Mohawk Valley 253659 691 228184 1315 New York City 5084345 16792 4402757 24996 North Country 232410 386 210181 895 Southern Tier 336566 754 302274 1523 Western New York 711113 2053 620738 4482 Statewide 11067049 36085 9670128 60134

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.