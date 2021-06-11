New York State reported two consecutive weeks of record low COVID positivity rates

(WETM) – New York State reports two consecutive weeks of record low COVID-19 positivity rates statewide.

  • Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.47%—Has Declined for 67 Consecutive Days
  • Statewide Positivity Yesterday was 0.37%
  • 90,801 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours—Statewide Vaccination Rate is 69.2%
  • 709 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide
  • 11 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday

“New Yorkers are getting vaccinated in greater numbers every single day, and that means we can take action to reopen the economy, put people back to work and resume normal lives,” Governor Cuomo said. “More shots in more arms is the key to our future, and we’re offering exciting incentives to encourage New Yorkers across the state that today is the day to get their shots. I encourage everyone eligible who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to take advantage of a free $20 lottery ticket or chance to win a SUNY or CUNY Scholarship—let’s put this pandemic in the rear view mirror for good.”


Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 130,071
  • Total Positive – 480
  • Percent Positive – 0.37%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.47%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 709 (-49)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 84
  • Patients in ICU – 181 (-9)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 101 (-12)
  • Total Discharges – 183,455 (109)
  • Deaths – 11
  • Total Deaths – 42,844
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 19,911,586
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 90,801
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 595,492
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 59.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 55.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 48.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 57.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 49.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionTuesday, June 8, 2021Wednesday, June 9, 2021Thursday, June 10, 2021
Capital Region0.49%0.45%0.45%
Central New York0.76%0.76%0.80%
Finger Lakes0.81%0.85%0.76%
Long Island0.42%0.41%0.43%
Mid-Hudson0.45%0.45%0.44%
Mohawk Valley0.64%0.56%0.51%
New York City0.42%0.41%0.42%
North Country0.53%0.49%0.51%
Southern Tier0.65%0.67%0.58%
Western New York0.54%0.55%0.55%
Statewide0.48%0.47%0.47%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCTuesday, June 8, 2021Wednesday, June 9, 2021Thursday, June 10, 2021
Bronx0.55%0.60%0.63%
Kings0.40%0.40%0.40%
New York0.31%0.30%0.29%
Queens0.41%0.38%0.37%
Richmond0.49%0.48%0.50%

Yesterday, 480 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,091,043. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,6872
Allegany3,5550
Broome18,6074
Cattaraugus5,7180
Cayuga6,3363
Chautauqua8,9483
Chemung7,7541
Chenango3,4951
Clinton4,8350
Columbia4,0610
Cortland3,9193
Delaware2,3771
Dutchess29,4600
Erie89,54121
Essex1,5920
Franklin2,5610
Fulton4,4200
Genesee5,4351
Greene3,4020
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1820
Jefferson6,1225
Lewis2,8052
Livingston4,5172
Madison4,5600
Monroe68,87926
Montgomery4,2540
Nassau183,54534
Niagara20,0278
NYC936,562215
Oneida22,5908
Onondaga38,88813
Ontario7,4020
Orange48,28113
Orleans3,1181
Oswego7,6158
Otsego3,4602
Putnam10,6042
Rensselaer11,2222
Rockland46,9244
Saratoga15,3522
Schenectady13,1904
Schoharie1,6920
Schuyler1,0700
Seneca2,0090

Yesterday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,844. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Erie1
Herkimer1
Kings2
Queens2
Steuben1
Suffolk1
Sullivan1
Wayne1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 36,085 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 60,134 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region64935918545787713724
Central New York51589413084611452511
Finger Lakes65764319175900623281
Long Island1448185581412553729162
Mid-Hudson1177875451610206448245
Mohawk Valley2536596912281841315
New York City508434516792440275724996
North Country232410386210181895
Southern Tier3365667543022741523
Western New York71111320536207384482
Statewide1106704936085967012860134

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

