New York State Trooper entrance exam postponed due to COVID-19

Coronavirus
(WETM) – The New York State Police announced Thursday that the Trooper entrance exam that was scheduled to be held this October has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for the exam will be suspended until a new date is announced. Those who have already signed up will have their applications canceled and will be issued a refund. They will need to reapply once the exam is rescheduled.

A new exam date will be announced when appropriate here on our online newsroom, and at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.

