New York State’s positive COVID-19 numbers decline for 37th day

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thanks to New Yorkers’ actions — like wearing masks, maintaining distance, and making smart decisions — hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to head down, and the holiday surge is in our rear-view mirror. This progress is a testament to New Yorkers’ personal choices, and I thank the family of New York for once again putting public health first,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, and we have the infrastructure in place to administer hundreds of thousands of more shots as soon as supply is available. Today’s news shows that as long as New Yorkers remain Tough, Smart, United, Disciplined, and Loving, we can and will beat back COVID.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 234,708
  • Total Positive – 8,316
  • Percent Positive – 3.54%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,593 (-295)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -1056
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 652
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 1,285 (-43)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 881 (-27)
  • Total Discharges – 138,050 (+744)
  • Deaths – 107
  • Total Deaths – 37,118

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region2640.02%29.06%
Central New York1290.02%31.04%
Finger Lakes3230.03%39.94%
Long Island1,1360.04%30.68%
Mid-Hudson6980.03%42.76%
Mohawk Valley1310.03%31.76%
New York City3,3970.04%29.99%
North Country660.02%53.90%
Southern Tier1560.02%45.41%
Western New York2930.02%35.14%
Statewide6,5930.03%33.60%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23717519%
Central New York26218230%
Finger Lakes39725135%
Long Island86569021%
Mid-Hudson68443437%
Mohawk Valley1279227%
New York City2,5942,09520%
North Country573342%
Southern Tier1267238%
Western New York54532838%
Statewide5,8944,35226%

On Saturday, 234,708 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.54 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region2.88%2.56%2.50%
Central New York1.74%1.64%1.67%
Finger Lakes2.54%2.39%2.38%
Long Island5.08%4.86%4.77%
Mid-Hudson4.98%4.82%4.67%
Mohawk Valley2.35%2.20%2.21%
New York City4.75%4.63%4.53%
North Country3.92%3.86%3.96%
Southern Tier0.95%0.90%0.85%
Western New York3.57%3.50%3.62%
Statewide4.04%3.90%3.83%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx6.69%6.69%6.22%
Brooklyn5.16%5.00%4.80%
Manhattan2.97%2.87%2.85%
Queens5.11%4.94%4.82%
Staten Island4.76%4.76%4.71%

Of the 1,529,769 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany19,98274
Allegany2,7558
Broome13,70456
Cattaraugus4,16128
Cayuga5,16622
Chautauqua7,04440
Chemung6,28317
Chenango2,31912
Clinton3,20544
Columbia3,2239
Cortland3,01612
Delaware1,36513
Dutchess20,837123
Erie61,800415
Essex1,23510
Franklin1,80716
Fulton3,03260
Genesee4,19210
Greene2,52613
Hamilton2690
Herkimer4,43613
Jefferson4,44734
Lewis1,92913
Livingston3,35421
Madison3,69311
Monroe50,550187
Montgomery2,97437
Nassau139,516732
Niagara14,73669
NYC658,1084,122
Oneida19,15841
Onondaga31,44594
Ontario5,49424
Orange34,588146
Orleans2,3674
Oswego5,77428
Otsego2,17416
Putnam7,87834
Rensselaer8,56134
Rockland36,67282
Saratoga11,34945
Schenectady10,45147
Schoharie1,1137
Schuyler8421
Seneca1,4925
St. Lawrence4,99270
Steuben5,34315
Suffolk154,098771
Sullivan4,48214
Tioga2,67317
Tompkins3,3259
Ulster9,46438
Warren2,70424
Washington2,16013
Wayne4,30810
Westchester101,511496
Wyoming2,6898
Yates9982

Yesterday, 107 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,118. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Bronx8
Broome1
Cattaraugus1
Chemung1
Dutchess4
Erie7
Fulton1
Genesee1
Herkimer1
Jefferson1
Kings19
Lewis1
Manhattan2
Monroe2
Nassau6
Niagara2
Oneida1
Orange2
Oswego1
Otsego1
Queens16
Richmond4
Rockland2
Schenectady1
Suffolk9
Tompkins1
Ulster1
Washington1
Wayne1
Westchester6

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now