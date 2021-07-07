New York to Scrap Three More Mass Vaccination Sites

SEATTLE, WA – MAY 18: A student receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic on the University of Washington campus on May 18, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York state will begin ceasing operations at three mass vaccination sites as part of an ongoing effort to downscale localized vaccination efforts, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The reduction in vaccination sites comes as a result of New York State reaching a 70-percent vaccination goal. The three vaccination sites – Suffolk County Community College – Brentwood, SUNY Ulster and the Javits Center in New York City will cease their operations following vaccinations on Friday, July 9.

Over the course of weeks and months, a number of additional sites will demobilize. The transition reflects the State’s plan to focus resources in areas where the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average through collaboration with local stakeholders, community members and partners.

“We have achieved great progress in beating back the virus and getting enough New Yorkers vaccinated in order to begin getting back to life as we know it, and our mass vaccination sites were key in helping us get here,” Gov. Cuomo said. “As we continue our mission to make the vaccine accessible in every community and to focus our efforts on the areas with lower vaccination rates, we are proceeding with the downscaling of mass vaccination sites so that we can shift resources to where they are needed the most.”

Last month, the Governor announced a series of pop-up vaccination sites will open in areas with lower vaccination rates, building on the State’s commitment to make the vaccine accessible in all communities across the state.

New Yorkers are encouraged to continue to utilize the Am I Eligible tool to make appointments and check on the availability of vaccine at State-run mass vaccination sites. All open sites continue to offer walk-in vaccinations for all eligible individuals.

For more information on how to get your vaccine, click here.