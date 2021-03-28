New York Vaccination Update: 1 million doses administered in seven days

(WETM) – In New York, 194,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the state in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 15 allocation of 1,565,080 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today.

“Our providers across the state are continuing to work day and night to get shots into people’s arms, with our State-run and FEMA-assisted mass vaccination sites now on the brink of delivering 2 million total doses,” Governor Cuomo said. “This momentous undertaking is far from over, and we are continuing to work with local leaders to make sure the vaccine distribution is equitable and our vaccination sites are accessible. As New Yorkers we’ve overcome every challenge COVID brought before us, and now that we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel, we need to remain strong, united, and determined – and not let our guard down.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 8,885,551

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 194,837

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,251,746

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 29.2%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 16.3%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 353,517 3,631 192,937 7,812 Central New York 307,474 3,987 187,990 6,288 Finger Lakes 365,699 3,568 196,605 6,809 Long Island 686,830 14,940 375,489 10,139 Mid-Hudson 583,139 9,223 290,832 9,617 Mohawk Valley 155,225 2,121 91,416 3,786 New York City 2,619,857 44,217 1,503,840 49,321 North Country 164,729 1,315 107,788 2,803 Southern Tier 198,499 2,784 106,932 2,447 Western New York 388,349 6,121 207,981 7,375 Statewide 5,823,318 91,907 3,261,810 106,397

Region Total Doses Received Total Doses Administered % of Total Doses Administered/Received Capital Region 710,885 540,729 76.1% Central New York 561,120 480,649 85.7% Finger Lakes 649,480 553,576 85.2% Long Island 1,263,625 1,039,731 82.3% Mid-Hudson 1,024,615 851,151 83.1% Mohawk Valley 300,840 243,468 80.9% New York City 4,713,715 4,022,369 85.3% North Country 298,515 271,137 90.8% Southern Tier 349,585 299,567 85.7% Western New York 663,670 583,174 87.9% Statewide 10,536,050 8,885,551 84.3%



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.