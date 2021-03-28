New York Vaccination Update: 1 million doses administered in seven days

(WETM) –  In New York, 194,837 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the state in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 15 allocation of 1,565,080 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today.

“Our providers across the state are continuing to work day and night to get shots into people’s arms, with our State-run and FEMA-assisted mass vaccination sites now on the brink of delivering 2 million total doses,” Governor Cuomo said. “This momentous undertaking is far from over, and we are continuing to work with local leaders to make sure the vaccine distribution is equitable and our vaccination sites are accessible. As New Yorkers we’ve overcome every challenge COVID brought before us, and now that we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel, we need to remain strong, united, and determined – and not let our guard down.” 

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.                             

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor’s letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification      

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.                           

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 8,885,551

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 194,837

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,251,746

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 29.2%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 16.3% 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region353,5173,631192,9377,812
Central New York307,4743,987187,9906,288
Finger Lakes365,6993,568196,6056,809
Long Island686,83014,940375,48910,139
Mid-Hudson583,1399,223290,8329,617
Mohawk Valley155,2252,12191,4163,786
New York City2,619,85744,2171,503,84049,321
North Country164,7291,315107,7882,803
Southern Tier198,4992,784106,9322,447
Western New York388,3496,121207,9817,375
Statewide5,823,31891,9073,261,810106,397
RegionTotal Doses ReceivedTotal Doses Administered% of Total Doses Administered/Received
Capital Region710,885540,72976.1%
Central New York561,120480,64985.7%
Finger Lakes649,480553,57685.2%
Long Island1,263,6251,039,73182.3%
Mid-Hudson1,024,615851,15183.1%
Mohawk Valley300,840243,46880.9%
New York City4,713,7154,022,36985.3%
North Country298,515271,13790.8%
Southern Tier349,585299,56785.7%
Western New York663,670583,17487.9%
Statewide10,536,0508,885,55184.3%
 
                           		1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17221,315119,925 341,240 1,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24250,400462,395 712,795 2,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14618,880526,4151,145,2957,686,405
Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21699,790584,7751,284,5658,970,970
Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28828,000737,0801,565,08010,536,050

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.                

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.          

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population. 

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
