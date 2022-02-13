New York’s COVID-19 positive update at 2.38%, Feb.13

by: Richard Roman

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – On Sunday, February 13, the statewide positivity rate stands at 2.28% for COVID-19 infections, its lowest since October 31, 2021. As COVID- 19 positive cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across all regions, Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Saturday is 3,583, the lowest since October 25, 2021.

Statewide, officials say there have been 50 COVID-19 deaths reported since Saturday. The total amount of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54, 125.

“I am so proud of the hard work New Yorkers have put in this winter to get us past the Omicron surge and put us on the pathway to normalcy,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is still the most effective weapon we have in beating this pandemic, which is why it’s so important that we continue to encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of this critical tool. Parents and guardians, don’t delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”

In addition to the January 11 omicron peak, total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Saturday are at 3,883 patients, the lowest since December 12, 2021. HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities.

HERD says the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities stands at 67,779 total deaths reported and complied by the CDC statewide. Health Officials say the 7-day average percent positive rate is at 3.19%.

As of Sunday, the state’s progress on combating COVID-19 stands:

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,479,837
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 43,257
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 295,857
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.8% 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGIONThursday, February 10, 2022Friday, February 11, 2022Saturday, February 12, 2022
Capital Region39.6937.4331.46
Central New York48.3644.6444.97
Finger Lakes28.2226.5425.46
Long Island23.9821.7519.98
Mid-Hudson25.2722.7021.83
Mohawk Valley44.0141.6238.83
New York City24.7822.7321.24
North Country54.5953.7452.82
Southern Tier42.1840.3940.37
Western New York29.1226.5225.73
Statewide28.6826.4824.95

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONThursday, February 10, 2022Friday, February 11, 2022Saturday, February 12, 2022
Capital Region6.93%6.64%5.55%
Central New York7.83%7.76%7.63%
Finger Lakes6.15%5.75%5.44%
Long Island4.09%3.79%3.56%
Mid-Hudson3.26%3.01%3.01%
Mohawk Valley6.56%6.32%6.04%
New York City2.35%2.21%2.06%
North Country8.58%8.35%8.08%
Southern Tier5.13%4.80%4.55%
Western New York6.79%6.30%6.06%
Statewide3.57%3.37%3.19%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHThursday, February 10, 2022Friday, February 11, 2022Saturday, February 12, 2022
Bronx2.12%1.91%1.63%
Kings2.03%1.90%1.79%
New York1.98%1.89%1.81%
Queens3.32%3.15%3.00%
Richmond2.61%2.48%2.31%

As of Saturday, February 12. 3,583 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,864,638. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany57,29256
Allegany8,62312
Broome43,57965
Cattaraugus14,93218
Cayuga15,38517
Chautauqua23,02823
Chemung20,66911
Chenango8,96718
Clinton15,81355
Columbia9,71212
Cortland10,13618
Delaware7,4467
Dutchess62,71657
Erie203,945168
Essex5,3197
Franklin8,80323
Fulton12,08216
Genesee13,4177
Greene8,33815
Hamilton8191
Herkimer13,3364
Jefferson19,26433
Lewis6,0223
Livingston11,32113
Madison12,49510
Monroe148,071129
Montgomery11,4937
Nassau396,090217
Niagara46,77232
NYC2,258,4121,296
Oneida51,44053
Onondaga105,413166
Ontario19,15324
Orange104,66161
Orleans8,47310
Oswego24,38452
Otsego9,45420
Putnam23,1217
Rensselaer30,35277
Rockland90,72349
Saratoga44,43741
Schenectady31,93553
Schoharie4,8305
Schuyler3,32211
Seneca5,6476
St. Lawrence19,95442
Steuben19,15328
Suffolk420,424219
Sullivan17,99217
Tioga10,34118
Tompkins17,00446
Ulster30,39630
Warren13,02616
Washington11,65012
Wayne16,66317
Westchester244,998136
Wyoming8,15813
Yates3,2374

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region18712667.4%6132.6%
Central New York1198168.1%3831.9%
Finger Lakes39718145.6%21654.4%
Long Island55027550.0%27550.0%
Mid-Hudson34115946.6%18253.4%
Mohawk Valley885865.9%3034.1%
New York City1,36960544.2%76455.8%
North Country844250.0%4250.0%
Southern Tier1186252.5%5647.5%
Western New York33517652.5%15947.5%
Statewide3,5881,76549.2%1,82350.8%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Saturday, February 12, 50 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,125. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Albany2
Bronx4
Dutchess3
Erie2
Kings7
Monroe2
Nassau2
New York6
Niagara1
Onondaga2
Oswego2
Otsego1
Queens5
Rensselaer1
Richmond2
Saratoga1
Schuyler1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk2
Westchester2
Yates1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website.

People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

