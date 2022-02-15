New York’s COVID-19 update Feb 14, reports 48 deaths

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Monday, February 14, the statewide positivity rate of COVID-19 infections stands at 2.96%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Sunday is 3,583 – a decline by 1,545 over the past week – the lowest since December 6, 2021.
Statewide, officials said there have been 48 COVID deaths reported since Sunday. The total amount of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,174. Health Officials said total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Sunday are at 3,524, as the continued response of COVID- positive cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across all regions.
HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. HERD reported the number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities stands at 68,254, in addition to a total of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide. Health Officials say the 7-day average percent positive rate is at 3.08%.
As of Sunday, the state’s progress on combating COVID-19 stands:
- Total vaccine doses administered – 36,507,254
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 27,417
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 294,049
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.9%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows
|REGION
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Saturday, February 12, 2022
|Sunday, February 13, 2022
|Capital Region
|37.43
|31.46
|30.76
|Central New York
|44.64
|44.97
|43.86
|Finger Lakes
|26.54
|25.46
|24.07
|Long Island
|21.75
|19.98
|19.08
|Mid-Hudson
|22.70
|21.83
|21.12
|Mohawk Valley
|41.62
|38.83
|37.50
|New York City
|22.73
|21.24
|20.04
|North Country
|53.74
|52.82
|52.07
|Southern Tier
|40.39
|40.37
|39.88
|Western New York
|26.52
|25.73
|24.43
|Statewide
|26.48
|24.95
|23.89
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Saturday, February 12, 2022
|Sunday, February 13, 2022
|Capital Region
|6.64%
|5.55%
|5.32%
|Central New York
|7.76%
|7.63%
|7.41%
|Finger Lakes
|5.75%
|5.44%
|5.24%
|Long Island
|3.79%
|3.56%
|3.43%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.01%
|3.01%
|2.97%
|Mohawk Valley
|6.32%
|6.04%
|5.77%
|New York City
|2.21%
|2.06%
|1.97%
|North Country
|8.35%
|8.08%
|7.93%
|Southern Tier
|4.80%
|4.55%
|4.52%
|Western New York
|6.30%
|6.06%
|5.88%
|Statewide
|3.37%
|3.19%
|3.08%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Saturday, February 12, 2022
|Sunday, February 13, 2022
|Bronx
|1.91%
|1.63%
|1.46%
|Kings
|1.90%
|1.79%
|1.72%
|New York
|1.89%
|1.81%
|1.75%
|Queens
|3.15%
|3.00%
|2.86%
|Richmond
|2.48%
|2.31%
|2.18%
As of Sunday, February 13, 2,348 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,866,986. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|57,334
|42
|Allegany
|8,636
|13
|Broome
|43,620
|41
|Cattaraugus
|14,946
|14
|Cayuga
|15,404
|19
|Chautauqua
|23,045
|17
|Chemung
|20,699
|30
|Chenango
|8,981
|14
|Clinton
|15,859
|46
|Columbia
|9,717
|5
|Cortland
|10,143
|7
|Delaware
|7,459
|13
|Dutchess
|62,749
|33
|Erie
|204,072
|127
|Essex
|5,328
|9
|Franklin
|8,823
|20
|Fulton
|12,093
|11
|Genesee
|13,427
|10
|Greene
|8,344
|6
|Hamilton
|819
|–
|Herkimer
|13,353
|17
|Jefferson
|19,289
|25
|Lewis
|6,028
|6
|Livingston
|11,333
|12
|Madison
|12,509
|14
|Monroe
|148,153
|82
|Montgomery
|11,504
|11
|Nassau
|396,250
|160
|Niagara
|46,803
|31
|NYC
|2,259,112
|700
|Oneida
|51,474
|34
|Onondaga
|105,492
|79
|Ontario
|19,177
|24
|Orange
|104,705
|44
|Orleans
|8,473
|–
|Oswego
|24,423
|39
|Otsego
|9,467
|13
|Putnam
|23,131
|10
|Rensselaer
|30,375
|23
|Rockland
|90,758
|35
|Saratoga
|44,496
|59
|Schenectady
|31,958
|23
|Schoharie
|4,834
|4
|Schuyler
|3,328
|6
|Seneca
|5,660
|13
|St. Lawrence
|19,983
|29
|Steuben
|19,188
|35
|Suffolk
|420,599
|175
|Sullivan
|18,002
|10
|Tioga
|10,344
|3
|Tompkins
|17,011
|7
|Ulster
|30,409
|13
|Warren
|13,042
|16
|Washington
|11,662
|12
|Wayne
|16,676
|13
|Westchester
|245,086
|88
|Wyoming
|8,161
|3
|Yates
|3,240
|3
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|184
|122
|66.30%
|62
|33.70%
|Central New York
|118
|84
|71.20%
|34
|28.80%
|Finger Lakes
|404
|185
|45.80%
|219
|54.20%
|Long Island
|544
|276
|50.70%
|268
|49.30%
|Mid-Hudson
|321
|149
|46.40%
|172
|53.60%
|Mohawk Valley
|86
|54
|62.80%
|32
|37.20%
|New York City
|1,362
|600
|44.10%
|762
|55.90%
|North Country
|80
|42
|52.50%
|38
|47.50%
|Southern Tier
|125
|63
|50.40%
|62
|49.60%
|Western New York
|300
|156
|52.00%
|144
|48.00%
|Statewide
|3,524
|1,731
|49.10%
|1,793
|50.90%
The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).
As of Sunday, February 13, 48 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,174. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|3
|Chautauqua
|2
|Chenango
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|8
|Kings
|8
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|2
|New York
|1
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|3
|Queens
|8
|Richmond
|2
|Sullivan
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|2