New York’s positive COVID-19 percentage rate continues to drop

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State’s 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 3.71 percent, the lowest since November 28.

“The numbers continue to trend in a good direction because New Yorkers are taking this virus seriously and doing the right things to protect themselves and their families. New Yorkers should be commended for that,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are working 24/7 to get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible, and while we have the operational capacity to do more, lack of supply remains the single limiting factor. So while we do the work of getting every eligible person the vaccine as quickly as humanly possible, we need to continue to be smart: wear masks, socially distance, avoid gatherings, and stay New York Tough.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 136,392

– 136,392 Total Positive – 6,753

– 6,753 Percent Positive – 4.95%

– 4.95% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.71%

– 3.71% Patient Hospitalization – 6,620 (-3)

– 6,620 (-3) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -1,255

– -1,255 Patients Newly Admitted – 560

– 560 Hospital Counties – 53

– 53 Number ICU – 1,271 (+1)

– 1,271 (+1) Number ICU with Intubation – 878 (+3)

– 878 (+3) Total Discharges – 138,975 (+433)

– 138,975 (+433) Deaths – 107

– 107 Total Deaths – 37,328

It is important to note that data, including test results and hospital rates, reported early in the week are often not completely reflective of the current situation due to lower discharges and testing volume over the weekend. Data trends over a period of time, such as using 7-day averages, are a preferred metric.

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 241 0.02% 31% Central New York 128 0.02% 31% Finger Lakes 301 0.03% 40% Long Island 1,110 0.04% 32% Mid-Hudson 697 0.03% 43% Mohawk Valley 139 0.03% 33% New York City 3,494 0.04% 31% North Country 72 0.02% 56% Southern Tier 161 0.03% 46% Western New York 277 0.02% 36% Statewide 6,620 0.03% 34%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 235 162 22% Central New York 262 185 30% Finger Lakes 397 250 36% Long Island 865 669 21% Mid-Hudson 680 408 38% Mohawk Valley 127 97 27% New York City 2,595 2,016 20% North Country 57 30 43% Southern Tier 126 71 40% Western New York 545 328 39% Statewide 5,889 4,216 26%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 2.50% 2.34% 2.27% Central New York 1.67% 1.67% 1.72% Finger Lakes 2.38% 2.31% 2.38% Long Island 4.77% 4.62% 4.58% Mid-Hudson 4.67% 4.53% 4.47% Mohawk Valley 2.21% 2.23% 2.00% New York City 4.53% 4.47% 4.39% North Country 3.96% 3.98% 3.97% Southern Tier 0.85% 0.82% 0.90% Western New York 3.62% 3.25% 3.31% Statewide 3.83% 3.74% 3.71%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Bronx 6.22% 6.11% 5.76% Brooklyn 4.80% 4.53% 4.38% Manhattan 2.85% 2.70% 2.59% Queens 4.82% 4.64% 4.55% Staten Island 4.71% 4.44% 4.35%

Of the 1,542,887 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 20,090 57 Allegany 2,768 8 Broome 13,803 46 Cattaraugus 4,185 16 Cayuga 5,182 6 Chautauqua 7,071 13 Chemung 6,307 11 Chenango 2,328 1 Clinton 3,258 19 Columbia 3,251 17 Cortland 3,027 4 Delaware 1,385 14 Dutchess 21,024 81 Erie 62,208 209 Essex 1,249 7 Franklin 1,838 9 Fulton 3,072 15 Genesee 4,204 8 Greene 2,539 6 Hamilton 271 1 Herkimer 4,460 13 Jefferson 4,494 21 Lewis 1,949 8 Livingston 3,374 8 Madison 3,710 6 Monroe 50,830 133 Montgomery 3,002 14 Nassau 140,686 579 Niagara 14,803 47 NYC 665,263 3,700 Oneida 19,215 29 Onondaga 31,580 75 Ontario 5,533 18 Orange 34,898 169 Orleans 2,373 3 Oswego 5,798 12 Otsego 2,196 12 Putnam 7,943 32 Rensselaer 8,621 29 Rockland 36,954 177 Saratoga 11,415 36 Schenectady 10,493 21 Schoharie 1,125 4 Schuyler 845 1 Seneca 1,500 2 St. Lawrence 5,034 19 Steuben 5,368 13 Suffolk 155,149 526 Sullivan 4,506 9 Tioga 2,687 6 Tompkins 3,340 5 Ulster 9,541 43 Warren 2,720 10 Washington 2,190 23 Wayne 4,322 6 Westchester 102,197 381 Wyoming 2,712 12 Yates 1,001 3

Yesterday, 107 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,328. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: