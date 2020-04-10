Breaking News
Teen charged after fatal Avoca crash that killed volunteer firefighter

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 10, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR/KARK) – Attorney General William Barr has ordered the Bureau of Prisons to prioritize the early release of some federal inmates in Louisiana, Connecticut and Ohio due to major coronavirus outbreaks. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

Other stories in today’s show:

ON THE FRONT LINES: sumner County is one of Tennessee’s hardest-hit counties in the COVID-19 crisis with one-fourth of the area’s cases from a single nursing home where 12 people have since died. We heard directly from two front-line physicians, faced to treat nearly 100 patients from that same nursing home in just a few days. WKRN’s Erica Francis reports.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Amid the spread of COVID 19, people are rallying around healthcare workers. Twelve-year-old, Aleisha Fruge’s father has been a nurse at Opelousas General Health system for 20 years. After discovering a shortage of PPE, Aleisha decided to help her father and the hospital staff. KLFY’s Alece Courville reports.

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

