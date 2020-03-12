No coronavirus cases in Steuben County, 4 in precautionary quarantine

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith confirmed that no residents in Steuben County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but that four people are in precautionary quarantine in their homes.

Smith and Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler requested that people, especially senior citizens, avoid large gatherings and that organizations consider postponing or canceling events.

Steuben County representatives say they are working daily, at times hourly, with New York state and the Center for Disease Control and taking their recommendations.

Meals on Wheels in Steuben County will continue to serve meals in the area.

The county has been in constant contact with school superintendents, and no schools have closed at this time.