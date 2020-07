SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County’s Public Health Department says that all 15 of their COVID-19 cases have recovered and that there are no known active cases in the county.

Residents are asked to continue social distancing and wearing masks to limit any transmission of the virus.

Schuyler County has reported no deaths connected to COVID-19.

Of the 1,499 COVID-19 tests conducted in the Southern Tier on Wednesday, only 11 (0.7%) came back positive, according to the Governor’s office.