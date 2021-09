FILE — A paramedic with Israel’s Magen David Adom medical service gets a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on August 24, 2021 at a vaccination centre in Holon. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

(WETM) – Research funded by the CDC checked for health effects in the first three weeks after people received either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine.

The research looked for neurological and cardiovascular problems in more than six million patients.

The study found no links to those issues from the vaccines.

The CDC said it is using both established and new safety monitoring systems to ensure the vaccines are not harmful.