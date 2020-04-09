North Buffalo couple describes their fight against coronavirus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Nancy and Victor Burgio tell us they’ve never experienced anything like how they’ve felt for the past couple of weeks. But they still want people to remain hopeful that things will get better.

Nancy Hails Burgio knew something was wrong the morning of her birthday, March 25th, when her husband, Victor couldn’t taste one of his favorite drinks.

From there, Victor’s symptoms got worse, including a fever higher than 100 degrees. The Erie County Department of Health sent him to get tested at the drive-thru site off of Maple Road in Amherst.

Within 24 hours his test results came back positive and by that time, Nancy had started showing symptoms for COVID-19 herself.

Both Nancy and Victor say they’ve never experienced anything like the past few weeks, and at times it was a struggle to even get out of bed, but they’re starting to see a turn for the better.

Both Nancy and Victor tell us this illness has truly made them appreciate their loved ones who have gone out of their way to make sure they’re cared for while battling coronavirus.