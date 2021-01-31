Number of positive coronavirus cases down for 23rd day in a row in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the new positive coronavirus totals in New York are on a decline. He said that for the 23rd day in a row, the positive percentage of new cases had declined. The state now has a positivity rate of 4.4% overall.
Overall by region, here is the rolling seven day average:
- Long Island: 6.3%
- Mid Hudson: 6.1%
- North Country: 5.8%
- New York City: 5.2%
- Western New York: 5.1%
- Capital Region: 5%
- Mohawk Valley: 4.6%
- Finger Lakes: 3.9%
- Central New York: 3.1%
- Southern Tier: 2.1%
Unfortunately, 138 New Yorkers passed away on Saturday from COVID-19.
Cuomo said in a call to the media on Sunday that the state was working on a public service announcement that would focus on the vaccine, and it would be targeted at Black New Yorkers who, overall, distrust the vaccine.
This week, the Association for a Better New York conducted a poll where it found that two out of five New Yorkers were hesitant to take the coronavirus vaccine.