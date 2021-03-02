Nursing home COVID-19 cases down 82 percent nationwide since December

(WETM) – According to the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, nursing homes in the United States have seen the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since the tracking began in May 2020. This 82 percent decline in new cases was recorded between December 2020 and early February.

COVID-related deaths in nursing homes are down as well. Since December 20, there has been a 63 percent decline nationwide. These decreases in new cases and deaths indicate that the COVID-19 vaccines are working, according to the report.

“We still have a long road ahead, but these numbers are incredibly encouraging and a major morale booster for frontline caregivers who have been working tirelessly every day for a year to protect our residents,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. “This new data showcases just how important it is for nursing homes residents and staff, as well as the general public, to get the vaccine because it is clearly working.”



Along with the decrease in new cases and deaths, the report indictes the lowest COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents since May 2020 when the tracking began.

“Though this report brings hope, we cannot let our guard down. We must continue to encourage folks to get vaccinated, especially caregivers and staff,” added Parkinson.