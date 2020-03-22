NY AG urges employees to file complaints against employers ignoring executive orders

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — State Attorney General Letitia James on Saturday encouraged employees to blow the whistle when employers don’t heed government directions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Labor laws and official directives from the governor, health department, or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aim to lessen the spread of coronavirus. Violating executive orders to close or work remotely could encourage the spread.

Contact the Labor Bureau and file a complaint if you think your boss is violating labor laws or recently issued executive orders.