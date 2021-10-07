NY bill proposes allowing teens ages 14+ to get vaccines without parental consent

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of New York state senators have introduced a bill that, if signed into law, would allow most teens to get vaccines without parental consent.

The bill was introduced by Democratic senators Liz Krueger, Alessandra Biaggi, Brad Hoylman, Zellnor Myrie, Luis Sepulveda and Toby Ann Stavisky.

It bill proposes allowing teens who are at least 14 years old to get vaccinated by health care practitioners without their parents’ knowledge or consent. The immunizations that fall into this category would have to be required or recommended by law.

The minors who choose to get vaccinated in this case would have to provide informed consent.

“These vaccinations must meet the standards approved by the United States Public Health Service, and be consistent with recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the New York State Department of Health under such conditions as may be specified by the Public Health Council,” the bill says.

According to the bill, the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, listed the anti-vaccination movement as one of the top ten threats to global health.

The bill is currently in committee.

MORE | Read the bill in its entirety here.

