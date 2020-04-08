NY health care facilities protected legally amid coronavirus

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – There have been six fatalities in Steuben County from coronavirus, and the majority of them lived in Hornell nursing homes. Because of a new law passed by the State, health care workers and the facilities run a low risk of legal responsibility.

“What they have done is amended the public health law to grant immunity to those facilities and those professionals during the emergency declaration and the immunity that was granted is very broad,” said Attorney Michael Donlon. “It’s going to protect our health care workers in the facilities from both civil liabilities and criminal liability.”

This law was enacted in April as a part of the state budget but is retroacted to March 7th and will continue to be in place until September 7th.

“I think what the intent here in the legislature, is to remove all doubt in the minds of any health care providers, health care professionals, that while they are under this extreme pressure,” said Donlon. “It’s an immense amount of pressure on the system, that they don’t have to worry about being brought into the court or any mistakes that are made.”

The law not only covers patients with the coronavirus according to Donlon.

“For any medical malpractice, doesn’t have to be related to COVID-19… there will be no cause of action to bring a lawsuit for that malpractice,” Donlon said.

If this law did not change, Donlon says that there would be grounds for family members to seek possible legal action.

“There would be, and in fact, other states it’s already happening right now,” Donlon said. “Under the law as it was written, prior to the budget passing here is April, there would have been a flood of litigation, stemming from that type of activity.”

Possible relieving stress from health workers.

“With this amendment to the public health law, our health care providers, they don’t have to worry about that,” said Donlon.

But the language in the law is vague, and Donlon predicts that there will be debates about what is protected.

“I do think that there will be some discussion concerning what constitutes gross negligence, what constitutes reckless misconduct because those acts in omission are not going to be protected or not granted immunity.”