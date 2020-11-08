NY Infection Rate Crosses 2%; NJ Reports More Than 3K Daily Cases

(NBC) New heights were reached over the weekend as the coronavirus took more tri-state lives and expanded its already rising infection rate in New York and New Jersey.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his state’s latest numbers on Saturday, which not only showed continued growth in the spread of the virus but specifically reached a new high not seen since June. On Friday, New York’s positivity rate hit 2.19 percent. The state’s 7-day average is slightly lower, around 1.8 percent, according to the state’s data.

Among the rising cases and alarming spread of infection, the state’s death count has steadily increased as well. That count has stayed in the double-digits for the last week, with 18 New Yorkers reported dead from the virus the last two days.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have each seen varying degrees of success controlling the spread of COVID-19, but it hasn’t been since the spring that all three have sounded simultaneous alarms of rising numbers.

On Saturday, both Cuomo and Gov. Phil Murphy said their states recorded more than 3,000 new daily virus cases on Friday. New Jersey reported 3,207 news cases while New York had an additional 3,587 positive cases.

Cuomo said Friday he’d increase National Guard presence at New York airports to enforce new COVID entry test requirements ahead of the holiday season, as he tries to fight back the state’s biggest viral increases in months.

Acknowledging the aggressiveness of the measure, Cuomo said, “You should not land if you do not have proof of a negative test upon landing. I want people to know we’re serious.” While he did not provide details on how frequently travelers would be checked, the governor also said he had spoken with Mayor Bill de Blasio about enhancing NYPD presence to assist with the same.