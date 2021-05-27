NY says vaccinated workers can use sick leave if needed

Coronavirus

by: MARINA VILLENEUVE,

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says employers aren’t allowed to refuse paid sick days if people feel ill after getting a dose of the vaccine. Cuomo said Thursday the state’s labor department will issue guidance that makes it clear that employees can take a paid sick day to recover from side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly half of people who responded to an April survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation said they are concerned they “might need to miss work if the side effects of the vaccine make them feel sick for a day or more.” About 46% of New York’s 20 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to federal data. That’s above the national average of 40%.

