NY students may wear masks when returning to school

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York students may need to wear masks when school begins in September.

The New York State Department of Education said New York health officials are developing new guidelines for the upcoming school year, and the basis of those guidelines will follow the new mask-wearing recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this week, the CDC said all students in K-12 should wear masks in the classroom.

The education department sent a memo to school districts on Thursday so they can start preparing.

The memo can be read in full below: