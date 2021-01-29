NY venues may host wedding receptions with limitations, starting March 15

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — During his COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new rules for wedding receptions, which are set to take effect on March 15.

Starting that day, wedding receptions may take place at venues in the state, but with only half capacity (up to 150 people) allowed.

Additionally, everyone who attends must get tested for COVID-19 beforehand and the local health department must approve the event itself.

Following that, the Governor jokingly suggested that people get engaged during a Valentine’s Day dinner, since the holiday is coming up in just over two weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now