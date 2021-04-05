NY Wegmans locations opening COVID-19 vaccinations to 18+ starting Tuesday

(WETM) – New York State Wegmans locations will open scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination appointments to individuals 18+ on Tuesday, April 6 at 2 p.m.

Wegmans will receive both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for this week’s appointments. The vaccine offered at each location will be noted at the time of scheduling for vaccination appointments between April 8 and April 14.

The best way for those 18+ to schedule an appointment is by visiting the Wegmans pharmacy website. Customers without a computer can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-207-6099. Appointments are available on a first come, first serve basis and must be reserved in advance.

Wegmans locations that will offer the vaccine include the following regions: Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, and the Southern Tier (excluding Johnson City and Ithaca).