NY Wegmans locations opening COVID-19 vaccinations to 18+ starting Tuesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

(WETM) – New York State Wegmans locations will open scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination appointments to individuals 18+ on Tuesday, April 6 at 2 p.m. 

Wegmans will receive both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for this week’s appointments. The vaccine offered at each location will be noted at the time of scheduling for vaccination appointments between April 8 and April 14.

CDC director says young people fueling rise in COVID-19 cases

The best way for those 18+ to schedule an appointment is by visiting the Wegmans pharmacy website. Customers without a computer can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-207-6099. Appointments are available on a first come, first serve basis and must be reserved in advance.

Wegmans locations that will offer the vaccine include the following regions: Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, and the Southern Tier (excluding Johnson City and Ithaca).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now