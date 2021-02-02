NYC mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang tests positive for COVID-19

Democratic presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks at a town hall at the Colonial Theatre, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Keene, N.H. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Tuesday.

“After testing negative as recently as this weekend, I have taken a positive COVID rapid test,” Yang said on Twitter. “I’m experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well & in good spirits.”

The 46-year-old entrepreneur said he is quarantining and following public health guidelines.

Yang, who campaigned unsuccessfully for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, announced last month that he is running for mayor. He is one of more than two dozen candidates who have filed papers to run in the June 22 Democratic primary to succeed the term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Yang was born in upstate Schenectady and has lived in New York City since attending law school at Columbia University in the 1990s.

He was forced to quarantine earlier after a campaign aide tested positive for the coronavirus.

