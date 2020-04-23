NYS AG & DOH to investigate nursing homes for COVID-19 violations

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement in response to efforts to protect nursing home residents in New York amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis:

“We recognize that the most vulnerable New Yorkers are continuing to suffer through this crisis at nursing homes across the state. While our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit continues to investigate allegations of abuse and neglect in the system, we launched a hotline where residents, families, or members of the public can share complaints about nursing homes that have not provided required communications with families about COVID-19 diagnoses or fatalities. The hotline will also accept complaints about nursing home abuse and neglect, including failure to follow rules to keep residents safe. Every nursing home should be provided with adequate PPE and testing, and enhanced infection control protocols must be implemented to protect residents. I am grateful to the workers in our nursing homes who continue to serve and support our vulnerable residents. These workers deserve our respect and must also be tested and protected during this time. My office will continue to work hard to protect residents of nursing homes and make sure their rights are preserved during this crisis and beyond.” Attorney General Letitia James (D) New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Attorney General (AG) and the Department of Health (DOH) will be investigating nursing homes to make sure they’re following COVID-19 protocols and policies.

“Nursing homes, they’re our top priority. They have been from day one,” said Governor Cuomo.

According the the Governor, the AG’s office and the DOH will investigate nursing homes that don’t follow the law. Nursing homes will need to “immediately report to DOH” their actions to comply with the laws. Nursing homes that have not complied will be inspected by DOH. And, if they don’t comply with DOH and CDC directives they could face fines of $10,000 “per violation” or even lose their license to operate.

“This is a very intense situation for nursing homes. We get it. But they still have to perform their job and do their job by the rules and regulations,” said the Governor.

Wednesday there were 35 COVID related deaths in nursing homes reported to the state.