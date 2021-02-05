NYS cancels UB’s state-run COVID vaccination clinic on Feb. 6 due to weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Governor Cuomo announced Friday evening that the University at Buffalo state-run COVID-19 vaccination site will be closed February 6 because of the winter weather.

Those with appointments at U.B.’s Harriman Hall vaccination site will have their appointments rescheduled for February 7 and 8.

The governor’s office says those with appointments originally scheduled for Saturday will get an e-mail or text with their rescheduled appointment.

The governor said no one should worry about losing their vaccine appointment due to the weather.

“A winter storm that’s projected to affect parts of Western New York tomorrow could lead to high snowfall and slippery roads, and we’re postponing appointments at the Buffalo state-run vaccination site in the interest of residents’ safety“ “I want to be clear—no one will lose their spot and all appointments will be rescheduled for Sunday or Monday when the weather is expected to subside.” New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo (D)

If the new appointment provided does not work for the individual, a phone number will be provided to re-schedule at a time that does work.

No other appointments at other state-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be cancelled on Saturday.